Used 1996 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Silverado Features & Specs

More about the 1996 C/K 1500 Series
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)350.0/475.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque255 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4400 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room60.0 in.
Front shoulder room65.4 in.
Measurements
Height73.8 in.
Wheel base117.5 in.
Length194.5 in.
Width76.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Woodland Green
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Silver Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Olympic White
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Victory Red
  • Tan
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
  • Black
