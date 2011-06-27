Used 1996 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG181818
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg16/21 mpg16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)544.0/714.0 mi.400.0/525.0 mi.400.0/525.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.0 gal.25.0 gal.25.0 gal.
Combined MPG181818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque255 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm255 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm255 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l4.3 l4.3 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4400 rpm200 hp @ 4400 rpm200 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle44.4 ft.39.8 ft.39.8 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.39.9 in.39.9 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.41.7 in.41.7 in.
Front hip room60.0 in.60.0 in.60.0 in.
Front shoulder room65.4 in.65.4 in.65.4 in.
Measurements
Length213.1 in.194.5 in.194.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity13000 lbs.7500 lbs.7500 lbs.
Curb weight4001 lbs.3849 lbs.3849 lbs.
Height70.4 in.70.4 in.70.4 in.
Maximum payload5383.0 lbs.2412.0 lbs.2412.0 lbs.
Wheel base131.5 in.117.5 in.117.5 in.
Width76.8 in.76.8 in.76.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
  • Tan
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Black
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Olympic White
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Woodland Green
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Woodland Green
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
  • Tan
  • Victory Red
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Tangier Orange
  • Olympic White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Woodland Green
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Olympic White
  • Tan
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Light Stellar Blue Metallic
