Used 1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
Are you kidding?
I have had this beauty since November of 1995. Never has she let me down. She now has 278,000 and I just came back from a 3 week hunt in the mountains of Arizona. I used the 4 wheel drive. She was up and down muddy roads, in the snow, and up steep grades. I never worried for a second that she wouldn't make it. I will never sell or trade. I'm thinking of including her in my will.
1995 K1500
I bought this truck for $300.00 it had 206000 miles on it. It was a plow truck it was beat to death i spent $1000.00 on parts and it runs great it has a 350 in it the eng does not burn any oil i hall wood great all around work truck
1995 chevy W/T 1500 4.3 5 speed
166,000 miles runs and drives like it just came off show room floor! Love this truck! 4.3 has plenty of power, great on gas, perfect running condition, no check engine light!
A dependable truck
A good truck lacking only a little power. The newer vortec chevy's will outperform this older TBI engine model, but it is still a brut when you put the pedal down. The interior is nice with easy to reach controls and nicely placed cupholders. Great looking truck, especially after a wax. No major mechanical problems, except replacing the muffler, but that is to be expected. Great for 4-wheeling. Overall a dependable, nice riding truck.
Old Girl
I bought this truck before moving up to Alaska. Just went over 100 thousand miles last month (Aug 08). Only had to change a water pump. I love my ole girl!
