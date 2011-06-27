Used 1995 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Are you kidding? Rich , 11/15/2010 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I have had this beauty since November of 1995. Never has she let me down. She now has 278,000 and I just came back from a 3 week hunt in the mountains of Arizona. I used the 4 wheel drive. She was up and down muddy roads, in the snow, and up steep grades. I never worried for a second that she wouldn't make it. I will never sell or trade. I'm thinking of including her in my will. Report Abuse

1995 K1500 vtman731 , 10/23/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought this truck for $300.00 it had 206000 miles on it. It was a plow truck it was beat to death i spent $1000.00 on parts and it runs great it has a 350 in it the eng does not burn any oil i hall wood great all around work truck

1995 chevy W/T 1500 4.3 5 speed aman95 , 08/28/2013 2 of 2 people found this review helpful 166,000 miles runs and drives like it just came off show room floor! Love this truck! 4.3 has plenty of power, great on gas, perfect running condition, no check engine light!

A dependable truck airluetzow , 04/09/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful A good truck lacking only a little power. The newer vortec chevy's will outperform this older TBI engine model, but it is still a brut when you put the pedal down. The interior is nice with easy to reach controls and nicely placed cupholders. Great looking truck, especially after a wax. No major mechanical problems, except replacing the muffler, but that is to be expected. Great for 4-wheeling. Overall a dependable, nice riding truck.