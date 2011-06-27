  1. Home
Used 1994 Chevrolet C/K 1500 Series Cheyenne Features & Specs

More about the 1994 C/K 1500 Series
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)325.0/450.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque265 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 4200 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front hip room60.5 in.
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
Measurements
Length237.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight4127 lbs.
Gross weight5600 lbs.
Ground clearance7.1 in.
Height70.6 in.
Maximum payload1736.0 lbs.
Wheel base155.5 in.
Width76.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Dark Autumnwood Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Victory Red
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Dark Hunt Club Red Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
