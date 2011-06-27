  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet City Express
  4. Used 2017 Chevrolet City Express
  5. Used 2017 Chevrolet City Express Minivan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2017 Chevrolet City Express Minivan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2017 City Express
5(33%)4(67%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.3
3 reviews
Write a review
See all City Expresses for sale
List Price Range
$8,499 - $10,995
Used City Express for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

DRIVING CROSS COUNTRY IN CITY EXPRESS

Patrick, 01/02/2018
LS 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

This is my second City Express. Flew 800 miles to buy, since price was right and van had windows for better visibility than my first City Express. Like my first van, it accelerates aok, but driver rides high and in an emergency at high speed, confidence at swerving an obstacle or avoiding an accident without flipping the van is low. Ride quality at 70 mph on a bumpy road is harsh with the van unloaded. Tires are narrow and Tire Rack lists no wheels to upgrade to wider tires. This vehicle's value is in ability to carry things in the cargo space. Loaded my riding mower with ease to take for servicing last spring. Has a long cargo floor and passenger seats folds to allow carrying a roll of carpet/linoleum. Great value as a cargo hauler. Not so much in cross country travel.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Comfort
Value
Report Abuse

For a simple old man this is Great !

Theodore Paulson sr, 06/23/2018
LT 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I am retired and was looking for a cargo type van that was not huge. My plans for this van is an everyday vehicle locally (live in a combination rural - semi developed area) and also to do cross country trips to visit National Parks and the like. Had no plans to use this to live out of but as a means of conveyance from hotel to hotel. But also it does provide the room to lay out a sleeping bag when really needed and since my trips are solo, space is not an issue. Have to admit the white exterior was BORING so searched the internet for pics of old hippie VW Vans and came up with a totally different paint scheme, had it drawn up and had the van totally “wrapped” with scenes of “Keep on Truckin’ “ down one side, the other the Grateful Dead Bears, the rear what appears to my Charlie Browne & Snoopy watching a psychedelic sun set ..all of which is tied into each other. The LT Model has more electronics than I need as I am a seat of the pants, paper map type traveler. The reverse camera has come in handy and the XM radio (along with a CD player) is fantastic in addition to hookup for an IPOD. I try to travel 75% of my time NOT on Interstates and the suspension suits me just fie, no complaints. Great gas mileage & comfortable for this old man for either local or distance. JUST LOVE IT !

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Great van -camper

Keith E. Meaux, 10/12/2018
LS 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Great for cross country vacation ,in the rocky mountains,12000 feet up; all the way to Washington State from south Louisiana ; great for camping inside the van camper, with all the gear ,needed for 2 people, inside & on the roof rack if needed; enough motor power; handles great & comfortable; great gas mileage {next trip to Niagara Falls & Maine area}

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all City Expresses for sale

Related Used 2017 Chevrolet City Express Minivan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles