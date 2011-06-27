Used 2017 Chevrolet City Express Minivan Consumer Reviews

This is my second City Express. Flew 800 miles to buy, since price was right and van had windows for better visibility than my first City Express. Like my first van, it accelerates aok, but driver rides high and in an emergency at high speed, confidence at swerving an obstacle or avoiding an accident without flipping the van is low. Ride quality at 70 mph on a bumpy road is harsh with the van unloaded. Tires are narrow and Tire Rack lists no wheels to upgrade to wider tires. This vehicle's value is in ability to carry things in the cargo space. Loaded my riding mower with ease to take for servicing last spring. Has a long cargo floor and passenger seats folds to allow carrying a roll of carpet/linoleum. Great value as a cargo hauler. Not so much in cross country travel.

Theodore Paulson sr , 06/23/2018 LT 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I am retired and was looking for a cargo type van that was not huge. My plans for this van is an everyday vehicle locally (live in a combination rural - semi developed area) and also to do cross country trips to visit National Parks and the like. Had no plans to use this to live out of but as a means of conveyance from hotel to hotel. But also it does provide the room to lay out a sleeping bag when really needed and since my trips are solo, space is not an issue. Have to admit the white exterior was BORING so searched the internet for pics of old hippie VW Vans and came up with a totally different paint scheme, had it drawn up and had the van totally “wrapped” with scenes of “Keep on Truckin’ “ down one side, the other the Grateful Dead Bears, the rear what appears to my Charlie Browne & Snoopy watching a psychedelic sun set ..all of which is tied into each other. The LT Model has more electronics than I need as I am a seat of the pants, paper map type traveler. The reverse camera has come in handy and the XM radio (along with a CD player) is fantastic in addition to hookup for an IPOD. I try to travel 75% of my time NOT on Interstates and the suspension suits me just fie, no complaints. Great gas mileage & comfortable for this old man for either local or distance. JUST LOVE IT !