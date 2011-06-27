Used 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier Sedan Consumer Reviews

Best Chevy victor , 01/25/2007 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I am a car ASE mechanic of over 20 years. This is a good family car.The best Chevy sedan I have seen in years. Good reliability, good quality. I dont care what JD Power says, it's the best sedan yet. Report Abuse

Chevy Cavalier. Good Ride! Donnie , 08/22/2009 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Again I bought a Chevy. And I'm glad. This seems to be a good little car. Just got it 3 weeks ago for about $7800. It only had 41,600 miles on it. Runs like a champ except a rattle at startup which seems to be just until oil reaches the top of the motor, about 1-2 seconds. It has plenty of power. 140 horses to be exact. Has good cold air, good radio and CD, cruise, auto trans, and nice interior. I know it's outdated but it was such a popular car so they did not need to redesign fast. My first Cavalier and so far I'm happy. Report Abuse

has some issues inreno777 , 06/12/2013 12 of 13 people found this review helpful gas gauge failed at 48,000. horn stopped at 50,000, engine seems strong at 52,000. if you are considering buying one of these used, tell them to replace the instrument panel as this is a big issue with these cars Report Abuse

Family cruiser family dude , 10/14/2005 4 of 4 people found this review helpful My Cavalier gets me and the family everywhere we need to go. In this hectic world, a dependable vehicle means the world to me. I feel confident and safe in my new Chevy! Report Abuse