Used 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier Sedan Consumer Reviews
Best Chevy
I am a car ASE mechanic of over 20 years. This is a good family car.The best Chevy sedan I have seen in years. Good reliability, good quality. I dont care what JD Power says, it's the best sedan yet.
Chevy Cavalier. Good Ride!
Again I bought a Chevy. And I'm glad. This seems to be a good little car. Just got it 3 weeks ago for about $7800. It only had 41,600 miles on it. Runs like a champ except a rattle at startup which seems to be just until oil reaches the top of the motor, about 1-2 seconds. It has plenty of power. 140 horses to be exact. Has good cold air, good radio and CD, cruise, auto trans, and nice interior. I know it's outdated but it was such a popular car so they did not need to redesign fast. My first Cavalier and so far I'm happy.
has some issues
gas gauge failed at 48,000. horn stopped at 50,000, engine seems strong at 52,000. if you are considering buying one of these used, tell them to replace the instrument panel as this is a big issue with these cars
Family cruiser
My Cavalier gets me and the family everywhere we need to go. In this hectic world, a dependable vehicle means the world to me. I feel confident and safe in my new Chevy!
2004 Chevy Cavalier
I have been a Chevy owner ever since I was able to drive. I have never had a serious problem with any Chevy I've owned. If they have had a problem It's a cheap and easy fix I found I could do myself. My 2004 Cavalier is extremely good on gas. It's really reliable this winter. I haven't slipped while driving and I still only have the stock tires on it...not even winter ones. I handles curves pretty while at higher speeds and brakes quickly. It's small enough to squeeze in and out of city traffic easily but yet large enough to fit 4 adults comfortable. I especially like the trunk... it's alot larger then it looks. It has good pick up when you need to pass also.
