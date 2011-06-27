Used 2001 Chevrolet Cavalier Sedan Consumer Reviews
Keep Looking!
I've had this car for five months and needed to replace the head gasket and coolant system. The car has run warmer than it should since I got it, and just recently finally decided to overheat. This car is only at 51,000 miles. Keep searching for other cars!
My first baby...
Bought this car as my first car, with 130,000 miles on it. Drove it until 150,000. Didn't put a penny into the car other than: gas- obviously, oil changes, and a new set of tires. For being 16-19, the fact no money needed to spent on car repairs was very nice. The fact I got 30 miles to the gallon easily was nice too. I had friends who had the exact same year as mine with well over 200,000. I would be driving this car still, except a driver pulled out in front of me, and sadly totaled my Cavy. 5000 dollars in damage was too much for the insurance company. This car started up every time, warmed up quickly, and never left me stranded. For a 2200 engine, it had plenty of pep.
First car (kinda)
Well, this is my 2nd car and i'm 18 years old. My first car was a 1980 Ford Fairmont, so I obviously love my Cavalier a lot more than my piece of crap Fairmont. Although it may not have the power of many cars out on the road, the 4-speed automatic w/ overdrive makes it quite zippy.
Great car
Great little car, good on gas, peppy 4 cylinder engine, and very reliable, i took this car on road trips all over the place and now that she's gone i miss it, never should have traded.
Overall A good car
I bought this car as a daily driver with 98,xxx miles on it. I had low expectations but for a cheap car it was a great vehicle. For a four cylinder it was surprisingly quick on acceleration and got awesome gas mileage when gas was five bucks a gallon. The cloth seats were really comfy in the LS model unlike the hard plain ones in the standard too. I wish I never sold it!
