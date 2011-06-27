Used 1998 Chevrolet Cavalier Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|25
|25
|23
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|21/31 mpg
|21/31 mpg
|20/28 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|319.2/471.2 mi.
|319.2/471.2 mi.
|304.0/425.6 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.2 gal.
|15.2 gal.
|15.2 gal.
|Combined MPG
|25
|25
|23
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|135 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
|135 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
|135 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.2 l
|2.2 l
|2.2 l
|Horsepower
|115 hp @ 5000 rpm
|115 hp @ 5000 rpm
|115 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.6 ft.
|35.6 ft.
|35.6 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|37.6 in.
|38.9 in.
|38.9 in.
|Front leg room
|42.3 in.
|42.3 in.
|42.3 in.
|Front hip room
|50.0 in.
|50.8 in.
|50.8 in.
|Front shoulder room
|53.9 in.
|54.6 in.
|54.6 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|36.6 in.
|37.2 in.
|37.2 in.
|Rear hip Room
|49.5 in.
|50.6 in.
|50.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|33.2 in.
|34.4 in.
|34.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|54.9 in.
|53.9 in.
|53.9 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|180.1 in.
|180.7 in.
|180.7 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|1000 lbs.
|1000 lbs.
|1000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|2584 lbs.
|2630 lbs.
|2630 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|13.2 cu.ft.
|13.6 cu.ft.
|13.6 cu.ft.
|Height
|53.0 in.
|54.7 in.
|54.7 in.
|Wheel base
|104.1 in.
|104.1 in.
|104.1 in.
|Width
|67.9 in.
|67.9 in.
|67.9 in.
