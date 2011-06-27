Used 1998 Chevrolet Cavalier Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG252523
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/31 mpg21/31 mpg20/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)319.2/471.2 mi.319.2/471.2 mi.304.0/425.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.2 gal.15.2 gal.15.2 gal.
Combined MPG252523
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm135 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm135 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l2.2 l2.2 l
Horsepower115 hp @ 5000 rpm115 hp @ 5000 rpm115 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle35.6 ft.35.6 ft.35.6 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.6 in.38.9 in.38.9 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.42.3 in.42.3 in.
Front hip room50.0 in.50.8 in.50.8 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.54.6 in.54.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.6 in.37.2 in.37.2 in.
Rear hip Room49.5 in.50.6 in.50.6 in.
Rear leg room33.2 in.34.4 in.34.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.9 in.53.9 in.53.9 in.
Measurements
Length180.1 in.180.7 in.180.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.1000 lbs.1000 lbs.
Curb weight2584 lbs.2630 lbs.2630 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.2 cu.ft.13.6 cu.ft.13.6 cu.ft.
Height53.0 in.54.7 in.54.7 in.
Wheel base104.1 in.104.1 in.104.1 in.
Width67.9 in.67.9 in.67.9 in.
