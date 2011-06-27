Used 1996 Chevrolet Cavalier Consumer Reviews

crap bad choice , 09/16/2004 30 of 32 people found this review helpful This car is crappy. Not only is it ugly,it's crap!!! i hate my cavalier, i have spent 19,600 something, repairing it so far, yes, nearly 20 grand of repairs for this 15 grand car. WHYdo u ask,well i don't know, BUT CAVALIERS ARE THE WORST CARS EVER!!!!!!!!!! Report Abuse

Wicked car - Cavalier 1996 Kiprotich Arap-Ruto , 11/14/2007 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I looked at a number of cars before buying my Cavalier 1996. Its price was great and condition pretty good. It drives very well. I had to replace the gas tank (got a used one for a good price and free labor). Overall a very good car.

Bad Chevy Usedtolikechevys , 03/28/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Bought this car still under factory warrenty. Immediately the lifters started knocking, interior rattled, muffler began making an obnoxious rattle. Right after Chevy sent a notice that the head gaskets were defective the engine blew up. Next engine has had nothing but problems - emissions and drivability. 2 dealers and 1 independant shop cannot figure it out.

Junk!!! Nichole , 06/06/2002 1 of 2 people found this review helpful I, like so many other Cavalier owners, have had too many problems with the car to find it enjoyable. To start with: the muffler rattles, the a/c only works on high, the glove box has traped my cd's inside of it, the driver's side mirror refuses to stay upright, it will not start if there is less than 1/4 tank of gas, the thing just eats oil like there is no tomorrow, and sometimes the car will turn off as I am backing up.