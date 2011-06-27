  1. Home
Used 1993 Chevrolet Cavalier RS Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)319.2/425.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.2 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower110 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle34.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room48.1 in.
Front shoulder room52.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room49.0 in.
Rear leg room32.5 in.
Rear shoulder room52.7 in.
Measurements
Length181.1 in.
Curb weight2623 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.4 cu.ft.
Height52.0 in.
Wheel base101.3 in.
Width66.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Autumn Maple Red Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Maui Blue Metallic
