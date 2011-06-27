Estimated values
1996 Ford E-250 Econoline 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$736
|$1,416
|$1,757
|Clean
|$673
|$1,295
|$1,613
|Average
|$547
|$1,052
|$1,325
|Rough
|$420
|$809
|$1,038
Estimated values
1996 Ford E-250 XL Econoline 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$666
|$1,209
|$1,478
|Clean
|$609
|$1,105
|$1,357
|Average
|$495
|$898
|$1,115
|Rough
|$380
|$691
|$873
Estimated values
1996 Ford E-250 Econoline 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$791
|$1,562
|$1,947
|Clean
|$723
|$1,428
|$1,787
|Average
|$587
|$1,160
|$1,469
|Rough
|$452
|$892
|$1,150
Estimated values
1996 Ford E-250 XL Econoline 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$691
|$1,218
|$1,478
|Clean
|$632
|$1,113
|$1,357
|Average
|$513
|$904
|$1,115
|Rough
|$395
|$696
|$873