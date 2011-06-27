Estimated values
1998 Ford E-350 XLT Club Wagon 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,330
|$2,541
|$3,147
|Clean
|$1,217
|$2,324
|$2,890
|Average
|$990
|$1,891
|$2,377
|Rough
|$763
|$1,457
|$1,863
Estimated values
1998 Ford E-350 Econoline 3dr Ext Cargo Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,259
|$2,322
|$2,852
|Clean
|$1,151
|$2,124
|$2,619
|Average
|$937
|$1,728
|$2,154
|Rough
|$722
|$1,332
|$1,689
Estimated values
1998 Ford E-350 XL Club Wagon 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,136
|$2,158
|$2,670
|Clean
|$1,039
|$1,974
|$2,452
|Average
|$845
|$1,606
|$2,016
|Rough
|$651
|$1,238
|$1,581
Estimated values
1998 Ford E-350 XL Club Wagon 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,065
|$2,109
|$2,634
|Clean
|$974
|$1,929
|$2,419
|Average
|$792
|$1,570
|$1,989
|Rough
|$610
|$1,210
|$1,560
Estimated values
1998 Ford E-350 Chateau Club Wagon 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,283
|$2,020
|$2,384
|Clean
|$1,173
|$1,848
|$2,189
|Average
|$954
|$1,503
|$1,800
|Rough
|$735
|$1,159
|$1,412
Estimated values
1998 Ford E-350 Econoline 3dr Cargo Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,190
|$2,074
|$2,514
|Clean
|$1,088
|$1,897
|$2,309
|Average
|$885
|$1,544
|$1,899
|Rough
|$682
|$1,190
|$1,489
Estimated values
1998 Ford E-350 XLT Club Wagon 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,599
|$2,521
|$2,974
|Clean
|$1,463
|$2,306
|$2,732
|Average
|$1,190
|$1,876
|$2,246
|Rough
|$917
|$1,446
|$1,761