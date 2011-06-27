Estimated values
1995 Geo Metro 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$911
|$1,381
|$1,621
|Clean
|$801
|$1,217
|$1,433
|Average
|$582
|$891
|$1,058
|Rough
|$363
|$564
|$682
Estimated values
1995 Geo Metro LSi 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$955
|$1,396
|$1,621
|Clean
|$840
|$1,231
|$1,433
|Average
|$610
|$900
|$1,058
|Rough
|$381
|$570
|$682
Estimated values
1995 Geo Metro 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,243
|$1,496
|$1,621
|Clean
|$1,093
|$1,319
|$1,433
|Average
|$794
|$965
|$1,058
|Rough
|$495
|$611
|$682
Estimated values
1995 Geo Metro LSi 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$987
|$1,407
|$1,621
|Clean
|$868
|$1,240
|$1,433
|Average
|$631
|$907
|$1,058
|Rough
|$393
|$575
|$682