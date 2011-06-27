  1. Home
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-450 Super Duty Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,040$42,426$46,441
Clean$36,536$40,733$44,539
Average$33,527$37,348$40,737
Rough$30,518$33,963$36,935
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-450 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,308$30,789$33,970
Clean$26,228$29,561$32,579
Average$24,068$27,104$29,798
Rough$21,908$24,648$27,017
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,666$37,917$42,693
Clean$31,374$36,405$40,945
Average$28,790$33,379$37,450
Rough$26,207$30,354$33,954
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-450 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,981$32,776$37,133
Clean$26,874$31,468$35,613
Average$24,661$28,853$32,573
Rough$22,448$26,238$29,533
Estimated values
2014 Ford F-450 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,095$39,766$44,032
Clean$33,707$38,180$42,229
Average$30,931$35,007$38,624
Rough$28,155$31,835$35,019
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 Ford F-450 Super Duty on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Ford F-450 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $26,228 for one in "Clean" condition and about $29,561 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 Ford F-450 Super Duty. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 Ford F-450 Super Duty and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2014 Ford F-450 Super Duty ranges from $21,908 to $33,970, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2014 Ford F-450 Super Duty is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.