Used 1991 Chevrolet Caprice Wagon Consumer Reviews
One Of My Favorite Cars!
Bought my Caprice wagon with 50k miles and after five years of ownership have had only a few minor problems. It's a very reliable car. Good power even from the base 5.0 V8 engine. Ride quality from this large rear drive car is pillow soft! I was surprised with the car's handling in winter snowstorms. Despite the rear drive setup, I never ended up stuck at the side of the road! The car's large size and rounded shape always gets attention from onlookers. Kids love the rear facing third seat! Cargo room with the second and third row seats folded is akin to an enclosed pickup truck! Long trips are very comfortable. A great car! Sad to see GM discontinue it.
My 1991 Caprice
Sold in 1998, traded in for a 1998 Tahoe. Driven to North Carolina from Michigan twice. Towed a pop-up camper through the Smokey Mountains in low- gear without breaking a sweat. Put a lot of use on it.
