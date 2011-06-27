Used 1990 Chevrolet Caprice Wagon Consumer Reviews

KnowMoreBowTies , 11/18/2003

Bought w/ 73K miles from a private seller who ran a body shop where the car was repaired after being sideswiped. Runs well but in seven years, the paint has dulled, the headliner has detached from the ceiling, the dash cover has split apart, weatherstripping has torn, and electrical problems have developed. On cold days, the wipers won't come on for a minute or more and they continue sweeping when you shut them. The engine nearly stalls each time you come to a stop but you get used to that. I have replaced engine gaskets, carburetor, tranny, exhaust, brakes, tires, springs, shocks, alternator, water pump, radiator, in the 40K that I have owned this thing.