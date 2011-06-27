Used 1990 Chevrolet Caprice Wagon Consumer Reviews
My '90 Crapiece Wagon
KnowMoreBowTies, 11/18/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
Bought w/ 73K miles from a private seller who ran a body shop where the car was repaired after being sideswiped. Runs well but in seven years, the paint has dulled, the headliner has detached from the ceiling, the dash cover has split apart, weatherstripping has torn, and electrical problems have developed. On cold days, the wipers won't come on for a minute or more and they continue sweeping when you shut them. The engine nearly stalls each time you come to a stop but you get used to that. I have replaced engine gaskets, carburetor, tranny, exhaust, brakes, tires, springs, shocks, alternator, water pump, radiator, in the 40K that I have owned this thing.
Report Abuse
Sponsored cars related to the Caprice
Related Used 1990 Chevrolet Caprice Wagon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner