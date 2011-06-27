  1. Home
Used 1990 Chevrolet Caprice Wagon Consumer Reviews

More about the 1990 Caprice
5(0%)4(0%)3(100%)2(0%)1(0%)
3.0
1 reviews
List Price Estimate
$777 - $1,812
Used Caprice for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
My '90 Crapiece Wagon

KnowMoreBowTies, 11/18/2003
Bought w/ 73K miles from a private seller who ran a body shop where the car was repaired after being sideswiped. Runs well but in seven years, the paint has dulled, the headliner has detached from the ceiling, the dash cover has split apart, weatherstripping has torn, and electrical problems have developed. On cold days, the wipers won't come on for a minute or more and they continue sweeping when you shut them. The engine nearly stalls each time you come to a stop but you get used to that. I have replaced engine gaskets, carburetor, tranny, exhaust, brakes, tires, springs, shocks, alternator, water pump, radiator, in the 40K that I have owned this thing.

