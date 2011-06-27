Used 2018 Chevrolet Camaro Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Camaro ZL1
ZL1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
True Cost to Own
$39,224*
Total Cash Price
$25,767
Camaro Convertible
1SS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$54,222*
Total Cash Price
$35,619
2LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$53,068*
Total Cash Price
$34,862
1LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$39,993*
Total Cash Price
$26,272
2SS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$47,684*
Total Cash Price
$31,325
1LS 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$45,761*
Total Cash Price
$30,062
ZL1 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
True Cost to Own
$50,761*
Total Cash Price
$33,346
Camaro Coupe
2SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$52,683*
Total Cash Price
$34,609
1SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$55,760*
Total Cash Price
$36,630
2LT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$38,455*
Total Cash Price
$25,262
1LT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$38,455*
Total Cash Price
$25,262
1LS 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$43,454*
Total Cash Price
$28,546
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Camaro ZL1 ZL1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$838
|$864
|$889
|$916
|$944
|$4,451
|Maintenance
|$733
|$659
|$2,203
|$1,101
|$1,990
|$6,686
|Repairs
|$147
|$350
|$509
|$595
|$695
|$2,295
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,388
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,556
|Financing
|$1,386
|$1,114
|$825
|$516
|$187
|$4,028
|Depreciation
|$4,135
|$2,033
|$1,814
|$1,648
|$1,514
|$11,144
|Fuel
|$1,707
|$1,758
|$1,812
|$1,866
|$1,922
|$9,065
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,336
|$6,820
|$8,094
|$6,683
|$7,292
|$39,224
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Camaro Convertible 1SS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,159
|$1,194
|$1,230
|$1,266
|$1,304
|$6,153
|Maintenance
|$1,014
|$911
|$3,046
|$1,521
|$2,751
|$9,243
|Repairs
|$203
|$484
|$704
|$822
|$960
|$3,173
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,919
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,150
|Financing
|$1,916
|$1,540
|$1,141
|$713
|$258
|$5,568
|Depreciation
|$5,716
|$2,810
|$2,507
|$2,279
|$2,092
|$15,404
|Fuel
|$2,360
|$2,431
|$2,504
|$2,579
|$2,656
|$12,531
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,288
|$9,427
|$11,188
|$9,238
|$10,080
|$54,222
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Camaro Convertible 2LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,134
|$1,169
|$1,203
|$1,239
|$1,277
|$6,022
|Maintenance
|$992
|$891
|$2,981
|$1,489
|$2,692
|$9,046
|Repairs
|$199
|$473
|$689
|$805
|$940
|$3,105
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,878
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,105
|Financing
|$1,875
|$1,507
|$1,116
|$698
|$253
|$5,450
|Depreciation
|$5,595
|$2,750
|$2,454
|$2,230
|$2,048
|$15,076
|Fuel
|$2,310
|$2,379
|$2,451
|$2,524
|$2,600
|$12,264
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,984
|$9,227
|$10,950
|$9,042
|$9,866
|$53,068
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Camaro Convertible 1LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$855
|$881
|$907
|$934
|$962
|$4,539
|Maintenance
|$748
|$672
|$2,246
|$1,122
|$2,029
|$6,817
|Repairs
|$150
|$357
|$519
|$606
|$708
|$2,340
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,415
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,586
|Financing
|$1,413
|$1,136
|$841
|$526
|$190
|$4,107
|Depreciation
|$4,216
|$2,073
|$1,849
|$1,681
|$1,543
|$11,362
|Fuel
|$1,741
|$1,793
|$1,847
|$1,902
|$1,959
|$9,242
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,538
|$6,953
|$8,252
|$6,814
|$7,435
|$39,993
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Camaro Convertible 2SS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,019
|$1,050
|$1,081
|$1,114
|$1,147
|$5,411
|Maintenance
|$892
|$801
|$2,678
|$1,338
|$2,419
|$8,128
|Repairs
|$179
|$425
|$619
|$723
|$844
|$2,790
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,688
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,891
|Financing
|$1,685
|$1,354
|$1,003
|$627
|$227
|$4,897
|Depreciation
|$5,027
|$2,471
|$2,205
|$2,004
|$1,840
|$13,547
|Fuel
|$2,076
|$2,138
|$2,202
|$2,268
|$2,336
|$11,020
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,565
|$8,291
|$9,839
|$8,124
|$8,865
|$47,684
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Camaro Convertible 1LS 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$978
|$1,008
|$1,038
|$1,069
|$1,101
|$5,193
|Maintenance
|$856
|$769
|$2,570
|$1,284
|$2,322
|$7,800
|Repairs
|$171
|$408
|$594
|$694
|$810
|$2,678
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,620
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,815
|Financing
|$1,617
|$1,299
|$963
|$602
|$218
|$4,699
|Depreciation
|$4,824
|$2,372
|$2,116
|$1,923
|$1,766
|$13,001
|Fuel
|$1,992
|$2,052
|$2,113
|$2,177
|$2,242
|$10,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,058
|$7,956
|$9,443
|$7,797
|$8,507
|$45,761
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Camaro Convertible ZL1 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,085
|$1,118
|$1,151
|$1,185
|$1,221
|$5,760
|Maintenance
|$949
|$853
|$2,851
|$1,424
|$2,575
|$8,653
|Repairs
|$190
|$453
|$659
|$770
|$899
|$2,970
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,797
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$2,013
|Financing
|$1,794
|$1,441
|$1,068
|$668
|$242
|$5,213
|Depreciation
|$5,351
|$2,631
|$2,347
|$2,133
|$1,959
|$14,421
|Fuel
|$2,210
|$2,276
|$2,344
|$2,414
|$2,487
|$11,731
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,376
|$8,826
|$10,474
|$8,649
|$9,437
|$50,761
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Camaro Coupe 2SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,126
|$1,160
|$1,195
|$1,230
|$1,267
|$5,979
|Maintenance
|$985
|$885
|$2,959
|$1,478
|$2,673
|$8,980
|Repairs
|$197
|$470
|$684
|$799
|$933
|$3,083
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,865
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,089
|Financing
|$1,862
|$1,496
|$1,108
|$693
|$251
|$5,410
|Depreciation
|$5,554
|$2,730
|$2,436
|$2,214
|$2,033
|$14,967
|Fuel
|$2,293
|$2,362
|$2,433
|$2,506
|$2,581
|$12,175
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,882
|$9,160
|$10,871
|$8,976
|$9,794
|$52,683
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Camaro Coupe 1SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,192
|$1,228
|$1,264
|$1,302
|$1,341
|$6,328
|Maintenance
|$1,043
|$937
|$3,132
|$1,565
|$2,829
|$9,505
|Repairs
|$209
|$497
|$724
|$845
|$987
|$3,263
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,973
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,211
|Financing
|$1,971
|$1,583
|$1,173
|$734
|$265
|$5,726
|Depreciation
|$5,878
|$2,890
|$2,578
|$2,343
|$2,152
|$15,841
|Fuel
|$2,427
|$2,500
|$2,575
|$2,652
|$2,732
|$12,886
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,693
|$9,695
|$11,506
|$9,500
|$10,366
|$55,760
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Camaro Coupe 2LT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$822
|$847
|$872
|$898
|$925
|$4,364
|Maintenance
|$719
|$646
|$2,160
|$1,079
|$1,951
|$6,555
|Repairs
|$144
|$343
|$499
|$583
|$681
|$2,250
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,361
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,525
|Financing
|$1,359
|$1,092
|$809
|$506
|$183
|$3,949
|Depreciation
|$4,054
|$1,993
|$1,778
|$1,616
|$1,484
|$10,925
|Fuel
|$1,674
|$1,724
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$1,884
|$8,887
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,133
|$6,686
|$7,935
|$6,552
|$7,149
|$38,455
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Camaro Coupe 1LT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$822
|$847
|$872
|$898
|$925
|$4,364
|Maintenance
|$719
|$646
|$2,160
|$1,079
|$1,951
|$6,555
|Repairs
|$144
|$343
|$499
|$583
|$681
|$2,250
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,361
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,525
|Financing
|$1,359
|$1,092
|$809
|$506
|$183
|$3,949
|Depreciation
|$4,054
|$1,993
|$1,778
|$1,616
|$1,484
|$10,925
|Fuel
|$1,674
|$1,724
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$1,884
|$8,887
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,133
|$6,686
|$7,935
|$6,552
|$7,149
|$38,455
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Camaro Coupe 1LS 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$929
|$957
|$985
|$1,015
|$1,045
|$4,931
|Maintenance
|$812
|$730
|$2,441
|$1,219
|$2,205
|$7,407
|Repairs
|$163
|$388
|$564
|$659
|$770
|$2,542
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,538
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,723
|Financing
|$1,536
|$1,234
|$914
|$572
|$207
|$4,462
|Depreciation
|$4,581
|$2,252
|$2,009
|$1,826
|$1,677
|$12,345
|Fuel
|$1,892
|$1,948
|$2,007
|$2,067
|$2,129
|$10,042
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,450
|$7,555
|$8,967
|$7,404
|$8,078
|$43,454
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 Camaro
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Chevrolet Camaro in Virginia is:not available
