Used 2016 Chevrolet Camaro Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Camaro Convertible
LT 2dr Convertible w/2LT (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$40,390*
Total Cash Price
$20,316
SS 2dr Convertible w/1SS (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$55,833*
Total Cash Price
$28,084
SS 2dr Convertible w/2SS (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$54,645*
Total Cash Price
$27,487
LT 2dr Convertible w/1LT (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$41,182*
Total Cash Price
$20,715
Camaro Coupe
SS 2dr Coupe w/2SS (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$54,249*
Total Cash Price
$27,288
LT 2dr Coupe w/2LT (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$57,417*
Total Cash Price
$28,881
LT 2dr Coupe w/1LT (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$39,598*
Total Cash Price
$19,918
SS 2dr Coupe w/1SS (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$39,598*
Total Cash Price
$19,918
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Camaro Convertible LT 2dr Convertible w/2LT (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$838
|$864
|$889
|$916
|$944
|$4,451
|Maintenance
|$2,186
|$1,110
|$2,732
|$493
|$2,720
|$9,240
|Repairs
|$489
|$567
|$663
|$773
|$903
|$3,395
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,105
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,272
|Financing
|$1,092
|$879
|$650
|$407
|$148
|$3,176
|Depreciation
|$3,616
|$1,697
|$1,510
|$1,355
|$1,235
|$9,413
|Fuel
|$1,779
|$1,832
|$1,887
|$1,943
|$2,002
|$9,443
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,105
|$6,991
|$8,372
|$5,928
|$7,994
|$40,390
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Camaro Convertible SS 2dr Convertible w/1SS (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,159
|$1,194
|$1,230
|$1,266
|$1,304
|$6,153
|Maintenance
|$3,022
|$1,534
|$3,776
|$681
|$3,760
|$12,773
|Repairs
|$675
|$784
|$917
|$1,069
|$1,248
|$4,692
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,527
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,758
|Financing
|$1,510
|$1,215
|$898
|$563
|$204
|$4,391
|Depreciation
|$4,998
|$2,346
|$2,087
|$1,872
|$1,708
|$13,011
|Fuel
|$2,459
|$2,532
|$2,609
|$2,686
|$2,768
|$13,054
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,351
|$9,664
|$11,573
|$8,195
|$11,050
|$55,833
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Camaro Convertible SS 2dr Convertible w/2SS (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,134
|$1,169
|$1,203
|$1,239
|$1,277
|$6,022
|Maintenance
|$2,957
|$1,501
|$3,696
|$667
|$3,680
|$12,501
|Repairs
|$661
|$767
|$897
|$1,046
|$1,221
|$4,593
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,495
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,721
|Financing
|$1,478
|$1,190
|$879
|$551
|$200
|$4,297
|Depreciation
|$4,892
|$2,296
|$2,042
|$1,833
|$1,671
|$12,735
|Fuel
|$2,407
|$2,478
|$2,553
|$2,629
|$2,709
|$12,776
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,024
|$9,459
|$11,327
|$8,021
|$10,815
|$54,645
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Camaro Convertible LT 2dr Convertible w/1LT (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$855
|$881
|$907
|$934
|$962
|$4,539
|Maintenance
|$2,229
|$1,132
|$2,785
|$502
|$2,774
|$9,421
|Repairs
|$498
|$578
|$676
|$788
|$920
|$3,461
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,126
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,297
|Financing
|$1,114
|$896
|$662
|$415
|$151
|$3,239
|Depreciation
|$3,687
|$1,731
|$1,539
|$1,381
|$1,259
|$9,597
|Fuel
|$1,814
|$1,868
|$1,924
|$1,981
|$2,042
|$9,628
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,322
|$7,128
|$8,536
|$6,044
|$8,150
|$41,182
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Camaro Coupe SS 2dr Coupe w/2SS (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,126
|$1,160
|$1,195
|$1,230
|$1,267
|$5,979
|Maintenance
|$2,936
|$1,491
|$3,669
|$662
|$3,654
|$12,411
|Repairs
|$656
|$762
|$891
|$1,038
|$1,212
|$4,559
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,484
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,708
|Financing
|$1,467
|$1,181
|$873
|$547
|$199
|$4,266
|Depreciation
|$4,857
|$2,280
|$2,028
|$1,819
|$1,659
|$12,642
|Fuel
|$2,389
|$2,461
|$2,535
|$2,610
|$2,689
|$12,683
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,915
|$9,390
|$11,245
|$7,962
|$10,737
|$54,249
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Camaro Coupe LT 2dr Coupe w/2LT (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,192
|$1,228
|$1,264
|$1,302
|$1,341
|$6,328
|Maintenance
|$3,107
|$1,578
|$3,883
|$700
|$3,867
|$13,136
|Repairs
|$695
|$806
|$943
|$1,099
|$1,283
|$4,826
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,570
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,808
|Financing
|$1,553
|$1,250
|$924
|$579
|$210
|$4,515
|Depreciation
|$5,140
|$2,413
|$2,146
|$1,926
|$1,756
|$13,381
|Fuel
|$2,529
|$2,604
|$2,683
|$2,762
|$2,846
|$13,424
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,786
|$9,938
|$11,902
|$8,427
|$11,364
|$57,417
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Camaro Coupe LT 2dr Coupe w/1LT (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$822
|$847
|$872
|$898
|$925
|$4,364
|Maintenance
|$2,143
|$1,088
|$2,678
|$483
|$2,667
|$9,059
|Repairs
|$479
|$556
|$650
|$758
|$885
|$3,328
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,083
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,247
|Financing
|$1,071
|$862
|$637
|$399
|$145
|$3,114
|Depreciation
|$3,545
|$1,664
|$1,480
|$1,328
|$1,211
|$9,228
|Fuel
|$1,744
|$1,796
|$1,850
|$1,905
|$1,963
|$9,258
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,887
|$6,854
|$8,208
|$5,812
|$7,837
|$39,598
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Camaro Coupe SS 2dr Coupe w/1SS (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$822
|$847
|$872
|$898
|$925
|$4,364
|Maintenance
|$2,143
|$1,088
|$2,678
|$483
|$2,667
|$9,059
|Repairs
|$479
|$556
|$650
|$758
|$885
|$3,328
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,083
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,247
|Financing
|$1,071
|$862
|$637
|$399
|$145
|$3,114
|Depreciation
|$3,545
|$1,664
|$1,480
|$1,328
|$1,211
|$9,228
|Fuel
|$1,744
|$1,796
|$1,850
|$1,905
|$1,963
|$9,258
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,887
|$6,854
|$8,208
|$5,812
|$7,837
|$39,598
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Camaro
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Chevrolet Camaro in Virginia is:not available
