Used 1999 Chevrolet Camaro Consumer Reviews

This is not your father's Oldsmobile. JohnnyD , 06/02/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Ok kids. You probably don't even know what the review title means, sigh. Look it up. I bought mine new, 4/24/99. Only serious problem - annoying rear end noise, but I'll get that fixed someday. New Katskin Black (real black, not some misnamed gray) leather, new top, just had a repaint, incredible. Bought 99 'cause dealer said no more would be built. Wrong - three more years! However, I've had it for over 11 yrs and it can't be bought. Like my wife and kids, not perfect, but wouldn't trade for anything. Car has many imperfections, but like I said I wouldn't trade it for anything. Defines Bang for the Buck! Great performance, terrible comfort for an old guy, but I'll own it.

V6 Camaro - great vehicle! jzy6gf , 04/11/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful We have had almost no trouble with this car in the 2 years that we have had it. It has only been to the shop once with a bad fuel injector.

Excellent value, excellent fun z28camaro_1979 , 12/16/2011 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This car is arguably the best value out there for a blazingly quick, front engine/rear wheel drive set up, no strings attached. The Corvette 5.7 liter engine has been toned down a notch and dropped into the Camaros and Firebirds for years, but last year GM moved away from the LT1 and switched to the more powerful LS1 engine. The car I drove was equipped with factory T-tops, which were very easily removed and stored and looked fantastic. The car is available with the standard 4-speed automatic, but I would recommend the optional 6-speed manual. This is truly a fantastic value for money, combining awesome power with a great body style. This car will turn the head of any gearhead or car fan.

My '99 Convertable Rocks! Toddrick Futter , 11/27/2007 2 of 3 people found this review helpful I have had my car now for over a year and I drive it every day. I wrote a review when I first aquired the vehicle and rated it at about 8.6 or something like that. I was wrong. My Camaro is darn near a 10 in almost every area. This car has been very dependable and reliable, I put at least 100 miles on the car per day, 5 days out of the week, it has never let me down. I simply keep up on the regular maintance schedule, put gas in it and it keeps on going. The things that were "drawbacks" for me at first have become non-issues now that I am used to my car. I love my '99 Camaro, I never tire of driving it!