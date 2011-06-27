  1. Home
Used 1998 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 SS Consumer Reviews

4.4
7 reviews
1998 SS

BBS III, 11/20/2002
I have had nothing but fun in my SS for the past four years. It has been reliable with only the turning signal lamps needing to be replaced. Maintenance on consumables has been easily performed and the car still looks and handles great. Great job by SLP and GM.

I've been spoiled

chris b, 12/18/2003
Bought this car new with 11 miles, now I have 63,000. I still love it. The only problem is the cassette player doesnt work (so what). I still get complements on it, Gas mileage is pretty good for a car with this performance. It's just as comfortable on the road as my friends Corolla or my girlfriends Accord. Why this car was discontinued and replaced with the SSR is beyond me. I've been shopping for a new car, but nothing tops my SS, so I keep my money

The Best

hggirlly, 02/12/2004
Awesome car, kills the Mustang (even the GT) every time!!!

Black beaSSt

Black-beaSSt, 06/04/2004
I only had the car for 30 days, but the performance is awesome! Handling is much better than stock Z-28. SS's have variable springs, so initial suspension hits are absorbed nicely. The jaring kidney shots are not there unless your driving in Metro Detroit. Worth the extra bucks. For 25k will absolutely destroy mustangs from base GT (19k) to Cobra (32k)!

98SSman

SSman, 10/06/2004
The vehicle is very enjoyable to especially when you have the T-top model like my self.If they go back to making the camaro I hope Chevy works more on the interior and try to get an engine sold off the lot that runs on regular gas

