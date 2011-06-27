Used 1998 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 SS Consumer Reviews
1998 SS
I have had nothing but fun in my SS for the past four years. It has been reliable with only the turning signal lamps needing to be replaced. Maintenance on consumables has been easily performed and the car still looks and handles great. Great job by SLP and GM.
I've been spoiled
Bought this car new with 11 miles, now I have 63,000. I still love it. The only problem is the cassette player doesnt work (so what). I still get complements on it, Gas mileage is pretty good for a car with this performance. It's just as comfortable on the road as my friends Corolla or my girlfriends Accord. Why this car was discontinued and replaced with the SSR is beyond me. I've been shopping for a new car, but nothing tops my SS, so I keep my money
The Best
Awesome car, kills the Mustang (even the GT) every time!!!
Black beaSSt
I only had the car for 30 days, but the performance is awesome! Handling is much better than stock Z-28. SS's have variable springs, so initial suspension hits are absorbed nicely. The jaring kidney shots are not there unless your driving in Metro Detroit. Worth the extra bucks. For 25k will absolutely destroy mustangs from base GT (19k) to Cobra (32k)!
98SSman
The vehicle is very enjoyable to especially when you have the T-top model like my self.If they go back to making the camaro I hope Chevy works more on the interior and try to get an engine sold off the lot that runs on regular gas
Sponsored cars related to the Camaro
Related Used 1998 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 SS info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner