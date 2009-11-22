Used 1998 Chevrolet Camaro for Sale Near Me
- 46,038 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$8,499
- 42,241 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,750
- 117,360 miles
$6,950
- 125,242 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,999
- 4,229 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,950
- 36,946 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$16,500
- 64,835 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
- 90,810 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$16,995
- 149,108 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$5,900
- 30,551 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$17,997
- 57,170 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,995
- 64,729 miles
$8,495
- 133,707 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,995
- 211,418 milesTitle issue, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,250
- 46,501 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,625
- 4,306 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,995
- 8,784 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$20,988
- 18,802 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Government Use
$18,999
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Camaro
Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet Camaro
Jozzy,11/22/2009
I wanted an affordable, fun sports car for the summer and I got all of that and more. I love driving my Camaro and the T-Tops are a unique feature that adds to the style. Although I have 180,000 miles on the car, it still runs great. The body is in mint condition and has held up better than any other '98 vehicle on the road today. I chose the base due to the great reputation of the 3.8L V6 engine. It is still responsive, good fuel economy, and a champion of an engine. If you don't know, Ward's Autoworld (and other reliable sources) rate GM's 3.8L V6 as one of the best engines ever built. No doubt, a good car for the money and everyone stares when I drive by.
