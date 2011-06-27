Used 1991 Chevrolet Camaro Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Best 1991 RS Camaro Ever Arctic White 91 RS , 02/12/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful The RS is fun to drive. Has F41 suspension upgrade. Nimble and agile for a V8 car from the late 80's early 90s. Mine been super reliable. This car has been thru everything. Purchased the car new in May of 1990. Daily driver for 19 years. 308,500 miles. Original engine & tranny - no issues with either. Basic maintenance stuff, several alternators, one fuel pump, one water pump, one distributor. Brake pads, oil changes and that's about it. If you can find a well cared for one, the 305 TBI V8 cars make wonderful beater/daily drivers. Report Abuse

1991 Camaro RS Charlie , 12/26/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I Bought My Camaro about a month ago. I am a young guy so i look for more of a sporty car and the camaro has it ! i love the RS Body Package it sits low and i love the hatchback. overall i love the interior and exterior on it. haven't had any problems with the 3.1 6cyl but im gonna have to put a bigger engine in it later..OVERALL i say these camaros Look Great and are very fun to drive... NICE CAR!

My 1991 Camaro RS new toy frank1957 , 06/11/2013 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I just broke into the Camaro family with the purchase of a 1991 RS this past weekend. So far so good and the original owner, a retired police chief took very good care of it. I am impressed with how solid it feels. I have loved the styling of this generation of Camaro for years and always described it as just "damn tough"! After many completely pleasurable hours of detailing and cleaning it from top to bottom, I have to admit it is looking hot. My day was made today when stopped at a traffic light and a pedestrian looked at it, gave me and the car a hearty thumbs up and said "Great car! I have one too!" With the T-tops out there is just nothing better than a Camaro. I am in love!

My Z28 with the 5.7 only 31k miles Steve Clark , 05/19/2016 Z28 2dr Hatchback 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This little red Camaro is very fun to drive I purchased it with 24 k miles about 8 years ago. I don't drive it much sits in the garage with my other toys. I drive this car to several shows, and around town. I get the thumbs up all the time when the person finds out it is a 5.7 they are very interested but its not for sale. I have read that GM only put the 5.7 in about 6% of the cars produced for years 1991 and again in 1992. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value