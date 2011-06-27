  1. Home
Used 1990 Chevrolet Camaro Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Built to last*

yoyoNvegas, 06/19/2010
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Rs v8 5.0 L 5 speed manual trans. 177k miles I've had this car for 4 years. It's a very durable car! Its stuck with me through thick and thin ! Car runs at high temp at times. But nothing to bad. Always make sure to keep an eye on your front tires! The engine is very heavy! Wish the trunk didn't have a motor. And would lock manually.

