Used 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV for Sale Near Me
733 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 15,400 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$19,995$3,473 Below Market
- 28,229 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,888$3,467 Below Market
- 29,565 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$16,999$2,286 Below Market
- 7,747 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,995$2,119 Below Market
- 28,249 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,998$2,468 Below Market
- 26,650 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,488$2,424 Below Market
- certified
2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier27,929 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,994$2,139 Below Market
- 36,078 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,500
- 29,935 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,998$2,204 Below Market
- 31,540 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,998$2,404 Below Market
- 33,121 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,998$2,240 Below Market
- 32,941 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,327$2,179 Below Market
- 38,306 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,998$2,708 Below Market
- 36,039 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$17,882$2,055 Below Market
- 33,398 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,888$2,321 Below Market
- 40,334 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,888$2,611 Below Market
- 29,205 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,996$2,389 Below Market
- 44,519 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,750$2,801 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet Bolt EV searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Bolt EV
Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet Bolt EV
Write a reviewSee all 76 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.476 Reviews
Report abuse
tk1971,02/14/2017
Premier 4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
8/21/20-Got CarPlay2Air for wireless Carplay. Best car I’ve ever owned. Update 2/21/2019: Had a creaking develop at the front of the car. Fixed under warranty by replacing the front left axle. Bumper to bumper is over, and my plastic seatback breaks. $50 part, easy install. Still, best car ever! Update as of 2/19/2018: Had the dealer update the Infotainment system with the newest revision software. That took care of the bug in which the front camera stays on, once in a blue moon. CarPlay seems more stable now. My steering linkage boot located behind the accelerator/brake pedals was rubbing against the linkage causing a squeaking noise when I occasionally need to turn the steering wheel more than one revolution. Dealer states that they fixed it, but it still does it (typical dealer experience). Still this car, thus far is the lowest maintenance vehicle I have ever owned: Tire Rotations and washer fluid. Got WeatherTech liners. Update as of 8/2017: I’m totally hooked on the Bolt EV. No gas, no oil changes. Only two tire rotations for maintenance since I got it. Haven’t even run out of washer fluid yet. Got my car tinted all around with 3M Crystalline and stayed cool throughout the summer. There’s monster glare from the light gray dash which was fixed with a $50 dash toupee. Ugly but functional. The light gray carpet is looking ratty. I’m also loving the camera rear view mirror. No worries about an obstructed view from passengers and/or cargo behind me. I also pieced together a spare tire kit using a Cruze spare donut / lug wrench and an S10 jack. Fits under the false floor perfectly. I drive about 80 miles a day, so just in case. I did add rubber inserts in the cup holders and double side taped a sunglasses clip to the map light console. I’ve pretty much addressed all my initial nit-picking items. One pedal driving is fantastic. Reminds me of driving a stick shift when taking corners. Just lift my foot off the accelerator (without the need to downshift) and the car aggressively slows for regen, then accelerate out of the turn using all that wonderful torque. I really love this car!!! Original review: I'm assuming I have one of the early ones with a mfg date of 11/2016. I have a long commute so the range is perfect for me. With the long freeway commute, I have noticed that this car requires a lot more steering input than I would like to stay straight on the freeway. Compared to a Prius C, which practically feels like it doesn't have power steering at speed (a good thing). My wife drives a Leaf and this car outdoes it in every way except for the rear cargo space. The Bolt is 11 inches shorter than the Leaf and it's noticeable only in the trunk space. All other dimensions are very similar. Glad to see a flat rear floor on the Bolt vs the center battery hump in the Leaf, so this car easily seats 5. Being a shorter car with a shorter wheelbase, I'm confused as to why the turn radius is 6 inches wider than with the Leaf. Front visibility is better than with the Leaf, in which the Leaf A pillars consistently block my view of pedestrians waiting to cross the street at stop signs. Strange thing with my specific car: Somewhere between final QC at the factory and when I bought the car (with 10 miles on it, so it could have been the last person who test drove it?), the video feed coax cable to the digital rear view mirror got ripped right off, rendering it inoperable (and un-fixable). It was the one of a handful of features I didn't try before I signed all the papers (of course). Been waiting a week after my first visit to the service department and the new mirror hasn't arrived yet from the factory. Power is adequate. The manual is non-specific in a few things like the fact that a pump and sealant kit does not come with this car because it has the self sealing tires, though the manual has clear instructions on how to use the pump/sealant "when applicable". I guess in my case it wasn't applicable. I've had the electric parking brake engage by itself twice when I shift into Park and the manual simply states that it could do that under certain circumstances to check the operation of the EPB system. Most of the time, engaging the parking brake is a manual affair. CarPlay works. Seriously, I've never had Siri work so well... ever. I even bought an extra short 6" Lightning cable just for this car (because CarPlay only works with the phone plugged into one of the front USB ports on the center console). No sunglasses holder. I think I'll double side tape one of those sunglasses visor clips to the black plastic enclosure that likely houses all the OnStar electronics above the rear view mirror. Almost forgot, the front cupholders don't have rubber inserts, so my coffee tumbler rattles. Lots of reviews out there talking about range, power, etc, so I figure I'd post a review of stuff I didn't read about, but kinda matters to someone like me who spends a couple of hours on the road a day.
Related Chevrolet Bolt EV info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Toyota Yaris 2013
- Used Nissan 370Z 2012
- Used Genesis G80 2011
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2016
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata RF 2018
- Used Lexus GS F 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2015
- Used INFINITI Q60 2011
- Used Kia K900 2016
- Used Porsche Panamera 2012
- Used Audi A3 2012
- Used Cadillac DTS 2010
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV 2017
- Used Audi RS 7 2017
- Used Cadillac CT4 2015
- Used Kia Soul EV 2018
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Subaru Crosstrek
- Used Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Used Chrysler PT Cruiser
- Used GMC Yukon Hybrid
- Used BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo
- Used Chevrolet SS
- Used GMC Terrain
- Used INFINITI Q60
- Used Hyundai Equus
- Used Volvo XC40
- Used Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid
- Used Chevrolet S-10
Shop used models by city
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer Manchester NH
- Used Chevrolet Cobalt Lincoln NE
- Used Chevrolet Blazer Fairfax VA
- Used Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche Plano TX
- Used Chevrolet Traverse Sacramento CA
- Used Chevrolet Cruze Modesto CA
- Used Chevrolet Cobalt Syracuse NY
- Used Chevrolet Blazer Virginia Beach VA
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo Chattanooga TN
- Used Chevrolet Captiva Sport Kansas City KS
Shop used model years by city
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2016 Montgomery AL
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2012 Tulsa OK
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2011 Saint Petersburg FL
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota Tundra News
- 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan Murano News
- 2019 Hyundai Elantra
- 2020 Impreza
- GMC Savana 2019
- 2019 Hyundai Kona
- 2020 Cayenne
- Chevrolet Impala 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport
- 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- Lexus NX 300 2019
- 2020 Chevrolet Corvette
- 2021 GR Supra
- Ford F-350 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Acura RDX
- 2019 Pilot
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2021 Toyota Tacoma News
- 2021 Lexus IS 350 News