Used 2002 Chevrolet Blazer SUV Consumer Reviews

Great Smaller SUV Jeff Hawley , 12/15/2005 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Fun to drive...Very precise steering, good acceleration. Much easier to maneuver than one might expect. Interior is comfortable and spacious, with the possible exception of the rear seat area, which is somewhat similar to that of a compact car. I'm really enjoying my Blazer and would gladly recommend it to anyone. Report Abuse

Love ittttt! chevyygirrl , 07/26/2012 6 of 6 people found this review helpful My dad bought me my blazer a few months ago. i LOVE it. it has plenty of room. plenty of power for me. 4x4 works great, just had it down on the beach yesterday. it is the perfect vehicle for me right now. the only thing i hate about it is the gas mileage. it seems like im getting about 7 miles to a gallon..and that's for stop and go, well sorta. i live in the country so there's like 2 stop lights i go through, and most of it's just straight driving. i can make it about 30-35 on a quarter of a tank. Report Abuse

Solid Truck robnrachel , 08/29/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Beautiful truck great to drive my truck has the heavy duty tow package so no front end problems 4x4 works amazing very capable truck. very comfortable to drive and lots of power. Would recommend to anyone wanting a capable SUV. Report Abuse

Not so bad after all Chappy , 01/12/2007 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Was told not to purchase this vehicle, but did so anyway. I live in a snowy cold climate so this SUV has been great so far. 4WD didn't work the week after I bought it, but was inexpensive to repair, only needed a $70 actuator cable. Also the engine light came on. The garage said it was the coolant thermostat, even though it didn't appear I needed one. Changed it for the $13 it cost just to get the engine light off. In cold climate this this truck runs better with synthetic oil and really good plugs and wires. A bit of rattle here and there in the interior, seat reclining handle is stripped, usual and inexpensive problems/annoyances. Overall this is a great and fun SUV to own! Report Abuse