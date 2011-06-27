  1. Home
Used 2001 Chevrolet Blazer Xtreme Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)266/380 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room57.7 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear hip Room40.5 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Length176.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity5700 lbs.
Curb weight3603 lbs.
Gross weight4450 lbs.
Ground clearance8 in.
Height64.9 in.
Maximum payload847 lbs.
Wheel base100.5 in.
Width67.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Mist Metallic
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Red Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Medium Sage Green Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Victory Red
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Graphite
  • Medium Gray
Tires & Wheels
Null tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
16 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
P235/60R16 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
