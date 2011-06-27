  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Blazer
  4. Used 2001 Chevrolet Blazer
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2001 Chevrolet Blazer Consumer Reviews

More about the 2001 Blazer
5(40%)4(25%)3(20%)2(13%)1(2%)
3.9
92 reviews
Write a review
See all Blazers for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,351 - $2,614
Used Blazer for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...19

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Best vehicle ever owned - still love it!

Linda, 08/26/2015
TrailBlazer 4WD 4dr SUV w/OnStar (4.3L 6cyl 4A)
15 of 15 people found this review helpful

We purchased this 2001 Blazer with the special Trailblazer trim package in 2003 (as the 2nd owner) with 40,000 miles on it and have had it ever since. For our other vehicle, we've gone through many other vehicles but can't part with this one because of how dependable and reliable it has been. With only routine maintenance expenses, it has 218,000 miles and is still going strong. I hear so many horror stories about the newer vehicles and am thankful I've stayed with my trustworthy Blazer. The leather still looks great for it's age and I've never had a crack in the dash or anywhere else for that matter. Can't say enough good things about what a dependable vehicle it has been over these past 13 years.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

best vehicle ive ever own

tmmmsguy, 10/19/2014
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

I bought my 2001 Chevrolet blazer Lt fully loaded last year with income taxes and have yet to regret buying the truck only problem i have had out of it was the alternator went out last winter. the blazer is a good safe dependable truck that is fun comfortable easy to get in and out can fit friends that are 6'3" and my father that was 5"11" 250+ with plenty of comfort room for them. the specs say i should average roughly 19 mpg's but I've never seen less than averaging roughly 20 mpg with it except for moving 300+ miles with a loaded down u haul trailer that made the back end drop 2" in pouring down rain handled the ice that we had last year without a problem on the highway and in town.

Report Abuse

BLAZER XTREME

Lazaro, 10/07/2015
Xtreme 2dr 2WD SUV (4.3L 6cyl 5M)
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

I purchased a 2001 blazer xtreme in 2005 with 55,000 miles which I still own (185,000 miles now). I loved my blazer since day 1 and I have to say it, I took my brother's 2013 honda civic to Santa Cruz and is this thing as fun to drive as my xtreme? NOT even close. For a chassis used for decades by GM on their blazer it is a outstanding small sporty SUV. Ones again, super fun to drive.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Best Car Ever

Benni Copelin, 04/11/2016
LT 4WD 4dr SUV w/OnStar (4.3L 6cyl 4A)
15 of 16 people found this review helpful

This has been one of the most reliable cars I have driven. It has gotten me where I want to go and it's a fun ride. In the last several years I have replaced a few parts, like a starter and a fuel pump and spark plugs. But it drives smoothly and is very comfortable. I feel safe. The amazing thing is this car has never burned oil and I have lots of miles on it. This 2001 Blazer has a well built engine. I have hauled stuff with it and taken it out in the field to drag brush. It cleans up real nice and is a pretty car. I'm gonna be sad when I have to finally replace my Blazer. One of the best cars I have owned.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Got a Really Bad One!

Guido, 12/05/2009
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

This was a dealer car that we purchased with 10,000 miles on it and it has been a money pit. We have replaced: right front hub sensor, brake module, passenger side window motor (we rarely raise or lower that window), metal transmission lines (rubbing together caused leaks (they are not supposed to rub together), idler pulley, tensioner pulley, gas tank sensor, high pressure oil lines, radiator, alternator, electronics for 4WD and, the engine (as a result of the tensioner pulley seizing). There is more, but not enough space to continue. Perhaps we just got a 'lemon'; however, to be safe I no longer purchase GM vehicles.

Report Abuse
12345...19
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Blazers for sale

Related Used 2001 Chevrolet Blazer info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles