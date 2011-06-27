Used 2001 Chevrolet Blazer Consumer Reviews
Best vehicle ever owned - still love it!
We purchased this 2001 Blazer with the special Trailblazer trim package in 2003 (as the 2nd owner) with 40,000 miles on it and have had it ever since. For our other vehicle, we've gone through many other vehicles but can't part with this one because of how dependable and reliable it has been. With only routine maintenance expenses, it has 218,000 miles and is still going strong. I hear so many horror stories about the newer vehicles and am thankful I've stayed with my trustworthy Blazer. The leather still looks great for it's age and I've never had a crack in the dash or anywhere else for that matter. Can't say enough good things about what a dependable vehicle it has been over these past 13 years.
best vehicle ive ever own
I bought my 2001 Chevrolet blazer Lt fully loaded last year with income taxes and have yet to regret buying the truck only problem i have had out of it was the alternator went out last winter. the blazer is a good safe dependable truck that is fun comfortable easy to get in and out can fit friends that are 6'3" and my father that was 5"11" 250+ with plenty of comfort room for them. the specs say i should average roughly 19 mpg's but I've never seen less than averaging roughly 20 mpg with it except for moving 300+ miles with a loaded down u haul trailer that made the back end drop 2" in pouring down rain handled the ice that we had last year without a problem on the highway and in town.
BLAZER XTREME
I purchased a 2001 blazer xtreme in 2005 with 55,000 miles which I still own (185,000 miles now). I loved my blazer since day 1 and I have to say it, I took my brother's 2013 honda civic to Santa Cruz and is this thing as fun to drive as my xtreme? NOT even close. For a chassis used for decades by GM on their blazer it is a outstanding small sporty SUV. Ones again, super fun to drive.
Best Car Ever
This has been one of the most reliable cars I have driven. It has gotten me where I want to go and it's a fun ride. In the last several years I have replaced a few parts, like a starter and a fuel pump and spark plugs. But it drives smoothly and is very comfortable. I feel safe. The amazing thing is this car has never burned oil and I have lots of miles on it. This 2001 Blazer has a well built engine. I have hauled stuff with it and taken it out in the field to drag brush. It cleans up real nice and is a pretty car. I'm gonna be sad when I have to finally replace my Blazer. One of the best cars I have owned.
Got a Really Bad One!
This was a dealer car that we purchased with 10,000 miles on it and it has been a money pit. We have replaced: right front hub sensor, brake module, passenger side window motor (we rarely raise or lower that window), metal transmission lines (rubbing together caused leaks (they are not supposed to rub together), idler pulley, tensioner pulley, gas tank sensor, high pressure oil lines, radiator, alternator, electronics for 4WD and, the engine (as a result of the tensioner pulley seizing). There is more, but not enough space to continue. Perhaps we just got a 'lemon'; however, to be safe I no longer purchase GM vehicles.
