  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Beretta
  4. Used 1991 Chevrolet Beretta
  5. Used 1991 Chevrolet Beretta GTZ
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1991 Chevrolet Beretta GTZ Consumer Reviews

More about the 1991 Beretta
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
Write a review
See all Berettas for sale
List Price Estimate
$731 - $1,881
Used Beretta for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Amazing machine

V_i_D, 04/16/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This car has to be the best idea that Chevrolet has ever come up with. All around it's a great car with more positives than negatives. I'm sure that if I had bought this car brand new that it would have never broken... I got it used so I can't control how they treated it, but I treat my baby like I would a best friend. It treats me the same way and that's why I love it.

Report Abuse

Nice Little Rocket

mikail, 12/17/2006
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

When I bought It I had no clue what a Quad 4 was, but as soon as I drove It, I got impressed. 7000RPM (now 7400) and 180Hp from a stock 2.3liter I4. Oldsmobile really got it good! The car as a nice look and when I drive it I still get lots of comments about it. I go often to the drags strip and most people ask 'is that a V6?' they are suprised that a Chevy built in the 90' could push so much horsepower! Oh and The engine is from Oldsmobile, it's sad that GM closed it!

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Berettas for sale

Related Used 1991 Chevrolet Beretta GTZ info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles