Used 1991 Chevrolet Beretta GTZ Consumer Reviews
Amazing machine
This car has to be the best idea that Chevrolet has ever come up with. All around it's a great car with more positives than negatives. I'm sure that if I had bought this car brand new that it would have never broken... I got it used so I can't control how they treated it, but I treat my baby like I would a best friend. It treats me the same way and that's why I love it.
Nice Little Rocket
When I bought It I had no clue what a Quad 4 was, but as soon as I drove It, I got impressed. 7000RPM (now 7400) and 180Hp from a stock 2.3liter I4. Oldsmobile really got it good! The car as a nice look and when I drive it I still get lots of comments about it. I go often to the drags strip and most people ask 'is that a V6?' they are suprised that a Chevy built in the 90' could push so much horsepower! Oh and The engine is from Oldsmobile, it's sad that GM closed it!
