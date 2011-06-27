  1. Home
Used 1991 Chevrolet Beretta Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Beretta
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG202424
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg21/30 mpg21/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)265.2/405.6 mi.327.6/468.0 mi.327.6/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.6 gal.15.6 gal.15.6 gal.
Combined MPG202424
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm120 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm160 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size3.1 l2.2 l2.3 l
Horsepower135 hp @ 4200 rpm95 hp @ 5200 rpm180 hp @ 6200 rpm
CylindersV6Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.0 in.38.0 in.38.0 in.
Front leg room43.4 in.43.4 in.43.4 in.
Front hip room53.2 in.53.2 in.53.2 in.
Front shoulder room55.3 in.55.3 in.55.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.6 in.36.6 in.36.6 in.
Rear hip Room50.7 in.50.7 in.50.7 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.34.6 in.34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.55.1 in.55.1 in.
Measurements
Height52.9 in.52.9 in.52.9 in.
Wheel base103.4 in.103.4 in.103.4 in.
Length187.2 in.187.2 in.187.2 in.
Width68.2 in.68.2 in.68.2 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.5 cu.ft.13.5 cu.ft.13.5 cu.ft.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Black
  • White
  • Turquoise Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • White
  • Turquoise Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Turquoise Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright Red
  • White
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
