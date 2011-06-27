Used 2010 Chevrolet Avalanche Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
Rear Panels Leaking
I bought my new 2010 avalanche after trading in my 2007 avalnache. The only problem i have with this truck is, it leaks water on ther rear while the panels are on. They have replaced them already and I'm waiting on them to replace them again. Is anyone else having this problem?
Great Truck
I should start out by stating that this is my 2nd Av. My primary gripe about the 2003 Av was cosmetic. The interior didnt look much better than a mid- level work truck, and most models at that time had the side cladding on the lower door panels and fenders. Fast forward 7 years and you see huge improvements in such areas as engine refinement, standard features, and styling/appearance. I own the top LTZ model and couldnt be happier. Its not cheap, but it really is packed with features. The interior is very well designed and looks sharp. The engine is very smooth and quiet, acceleration is strong. Seats 5 comfortably
Just bought and lovin' it
I've had the Avalanche for about 2 weeks now and I am enjoying the truck thoroughly. Ride is quiet and refined, especially compared to the pick-up it replaced. Acceleration was a pleasant surprise. Despite it's size, I've had no problem maneuvering the vehicle in tight places so far. I do feel the back up camera is mandatory, as I find it essential when going in reverse. Fuel economy is what I expected, but still is actually slightly improved over my smaller former vehicle which I attribute to the 8/4 cyl highway cruise feature, and the ability to run in 2WD except when on-demand 4WD is needed. In short, I think this is the beginning of a beautiful relationship! :-D
2010 av
Just bought this av only had it a couple of weeks now so far so good. I will say I traded in a ford F-150 king ranch with a 5.4 the ford got better mileage and lots more power than my av and the nav system in the ford is far superior to Chevy system. But the reason I traded was because the Chevy has a wonderful ride and drive and the ford is very uncomfortable on long hauls and I do a lot of driving. All together I am satisfied with my purchase and really like the Chevy so far even though i only have 1800 miles on it.
Great Truck!
Replaced a Truck after it was in an accident. Wow, this a great truck. Very comfortable and roomy. Build quality is very very good and have no complaints. Compared initially with the Silverado but the ride in the A/V won as over. If you are looking for a truck but don't use it as a day to day truck, this is the one I would recommend. It can do everything a truck can do and more.
