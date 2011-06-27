Used 2006 Chevrolet Avalanche Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
Only truck I will own.
This is my second Avalanche I have owned. I will NEVER own another truck except the Av. Very Stylish, Eye catching, versatile. Used for camping, tailgating, towing, moving large items, and much more. My original was a 2002 which I thought was great, and the 2006 is even better. I totalled my 2002 in an accident which I hit in, and realized in any car and many trucks, I would not have made it out alive. VERY SAFE!!! Fuel economy is not bad for the size of the truck, but it should be expected with its size and capacity.
Second Chevy truck
I had a 01 Chev swb ls with the 327 engine.. Probably in my opinion the best V8 engine in production, because it will go 300,000 plus if well takin care of, and parts for it can be found anywhere, and they don't break the bank like the imports. This 06 is even better, I bought from Car Maxt after the other one was totaled in a hail storm. So I have been driving the 327 for 13 years total. At the time of purchase had 93,000 miles. Never been in the shop after 3 years of ownership. Had two emission issues, that chev avalanche club helped me fix, Great multi purpose vehicle. gas mileage could be better, averages only 13 in town, but highway miles good as high as 19.
Love My Avalanche
This is hands down the nicest vehicle I have ever been lucky enough to own. It is the best of all worlds for me, large enough to haul my labs and hunting gear with locking compartments and also pull my trailer. Far more flexibility than my Silverado, Blazer, or Corvette!
Watch the motor
I have enjoyed this truck very much if I could keep it from breaking down.. Thank goodness I had an extended warranty but it is now out and the motor is being messed up again..It rides and handles good and the motor and other things that has been fixed but some how not all. Motor was rebuilt and found out defective cam. Then the steering/widows/seals/yolk/uv/and all within a year. If I were to buy another Chevy product it would have to be 2 extended warranties to please me.
Good vehicle
I run my truck pretty hard high speed and for long periods and over the years I have averaged over 17 mpg highway and city combined, I have even pulled small trailers and the gas mileage was still good, I'm going to purchase another Avalanche soon this will make my third one and am very satisfied with the overall performance.
Sponsored cars related to the Avalanche
Related Used 2006 Chevrolet Avalanche Crew Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner