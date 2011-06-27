Used 1993 Chevrolet Astro Consumer Reviews

Please Die, I wan't a newer one! Jim , 11/10/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Bought because kids were fighting in car and needed more cargo space. Will tow anything, have taken seats out and put a cord of firewood, 30 sheets of plywood, dirtbikes, snowblower, appliances, you name it for the cottage. Will get 25 mpg at 60mph, one set of tires, brakes, shocks, and a muffler in 70,000 miles. Started outright dying on me 3 years ago, (got very excited) but only turned out to be a $11 pulse generator in the distributor. Sounds like a stagecoach on rough roads. I am trying to kill it by not changing the oil, 20,000 miles have gone by, why won't it die? I really wan't to buy a newer AWD model, but this one is worth nothing to trade in.I would buy again in a heartbeat! Report Abuse

Awesome Van! Mel , 12/07/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This is my 2nd Astro both have been great! This one now has 200,000 miles and going strong. Typical minor repairs have been done over the years. Nothing out of the ordinary. Hubby's NEW car has had more repairs in 1yr than mine has had in 5! I get great mileage too on this van. about 24 on the highway 19 in town. Report Abuse

Fine van blinky , 08/16/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I rescued this astro van ext from the yard of my neighbor after he died. It was not driven for three years. I replaced two freeze plugs changed the oil cleaned her up and put it on the road. It drives and handles great. Here's the kicker, it has 260,956 miles and can out run my 1993 Toyota corolla. I love this van. Report Abuse

hard to service bvinton , 08/10/2002 1 of 2 people found this review helpful to change spark plugs pull tires off for 2 ,then two through hood, 2 through inside engine hood. mechanics hate them because you cant get to any thing on the engine,150 dollars for labor to put manifold gasket in.doesnt have half the passing power of my 6 cylinder dodge caravan.would never purchase another one Report Abuse