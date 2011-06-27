  1. Home
Used 1990 Chevrolet Astro Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Astro
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG161617
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/18 mpg15/18 mpg15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)405.0/486.0 mi.405.0/486.0 mi.405.0/540.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.0 gal.27.0 gal.27.0 gal.
Combined MPG161617
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm230 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l4.3 l4.3 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4000 rpm150 hp @ 4000 rpm175 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.39.9 ft.40.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.39.2 in.39.2 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.41.6 in.41.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.37.9 in.37.9 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.36.5 in.36.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity170 cu.ft.170 cu.ft.170 cu.ft.
Length186.8 in.176.8 in.186.8 in.
Gross weight6000 lbs.6000 lbs.6000 lbs.
Height74.1 in.74.1 in.74.1 in.
Wheel base111.0 in.111.0 in.111.0 in.
Width77.0 in.77.0 in.77.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sunset Gold Metallic
  • Smoke Blue Metallic
  • Burnt Red Metallic
  • Gray Metallic
  • Ivory White
  • Onyx Black
  • Mojave Beige
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Deep Red Metallic
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
