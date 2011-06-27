2003 Chevrolet Astro Cargo Review
Pros & Cons
- Big-van capacity, small-van package, available all-wheel drive, towing ability.
- Engineered in the early '80s, iffy crash test scores, cramped front footwells.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,940 - $3,161
Used Astro Cargo for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review
If you need a small utility van that's tough enough to handle day after day on the job site, the Astro is about the only game in town.
2003 Highlights
Larger 16-inch aluminum wheels are now standard on all models while the brake system has been improved with Hydroboost power assist and Dynamic Rear Proportioning (DRP).
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2003 Chevrolet Astro Cargo.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Driveoneveryday,11/16/2004
The van ran fine for about the first 400 miles or so. Then it began to shake and droan while cruising at 50 MPH or coming to a stop. Took it in 3 times to the dealer and they finally lubricated the slip yoke. That solution lasted for about 1000 miles. Now it's back. The brakes are terrible. Hope I never have to stop in a hurry. Now, above all else the thing is squealing like crazy. To top it all off the tranny is begining to slip and shudder after cruising on the highway for an hour. I'm up to 20000 miles on it now and hope it dies so I can get rid of it. Oh, by the way if you go to the dealer for service do not mention it is under warrenty because they won't fix it properly.+
Brianfellow,07/05/2003
My astro was my best friend...until it lost a tire on the highway. I was heading eastbound on 71 highway when my tire shot of the vehicle. DANGEROUS..do not buy this vehicle.
NVB,07/27/2003
GOOD DESIGN,BUT VERY POOR WORKMANSHIP POOR PAINT JOB, DOOR POORLY INSTALLED HISSES ON FREEWAY,BRAKES NEED REPLACING TOO FREQUENTLY,CONTINUOUS PROBLEMS.
Ford Guy at Heart,02/05/2004
The van fits my needs for work, no other small cargo style vans available from other manufacturers. The free commercial shelving package was a nice bonus. Interior space rapidly diminished with those shelves, though. This was a nice move from a small pickup truck, my stuff is dry and secure. Absolutely no vehicle problems to date, drives in the snow surprisingly well.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2003 Chevrolet Astro Cargo features & specs
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety
