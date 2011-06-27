  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Astro Cargo
  4. Used 2003 Chevrolet Astro Cargo
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(7)
Appraise this car

2003 Chevrolet Astro Cargo Review

Pros & Cons

  • Big-van capacity, small-van package, available all-wheel drive, towing ability.
  • Engineered in the early '80s, iffy crash test scores, cramped front footwells.
Other years
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Chevrolet Astro Cargo for Sale
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,940 - $3,161
Used Astro Cargo for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

If you need a small utility van that's tough enough to handle day after day on the job site, the Astro is about the only game in town.

2003 Highlights

Larger 16-inch aluminum wheels are now standard on all models while the brake system has been improved with Hydroboost power assist and Dynamic Rear Proportioning (DRP).

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Chevrolet Astro Cargo.

5(57%)
4(14%)
3(0%)
2(29%)
1(0%)
4.0
7 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Never buy another one
Driveoneveryday,11/16/2004
The van ran fine for about the first 400 miles or so. Then it began to shake and droan while cruising at 50 MPH or coming to a stop. Took it in 3 times to the dealer and they finally lubricated the slip yoke. That solution lasted for about 1000 miles. Now it's back. The brakes are terrible. Hope I never have to stop in a hurry. Now, above all else the thing is squealing like crazy. To top it all off the tranny is begining to slip and shudder after cruising on the highway for an hour. I'm up to 20000 miles on it now and hope it dies so I can get rid of it. Oh, by the way if you go to the dealer for service do not mention it is under warrenty because they won't fix it properly.+
Poo Poo!
Brianfellow,07/05/2003
My astro was my best friend...until it lost a tire on the highway. I was heading eastbound on 71 highway when my tire shot of the vehicle. DANGEROUS..do not buy this vehicle.
LEMON
NVB,07/27/2003
GOOD DESIGN,BUT VERY POOR WORKMANSHIP POOR PAINT JOB, DOOR POORLY INSTALLED HISSES ON FREEWAY,BRAKES NEED REPLACING TOO FREQUENTLY,CONTINUOUS PROBLEMS.
Second Thoughts
Ford Guy at Heart,02/05/2004
The van fits my needs for work, no other small cargo style vans available from other manufacturers. The free commercial shelving package was a nice bonus. Interior space rapidly diminished with those shelves, though. This was a nice move from a small pickup truck, my stuff is dry and secure. Absolutely no vehicle problems to date, drives in the snow surprisingly well.
See all 7 reviews of the 2003 Chevrolet Astro Cargo
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 2003 Chevrolet Astro Cargo features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
More about the 2003 Chevrolet Astro Cargo

Used 2003 Chevrolet Astro Cargo Overview

The Used 2003 Chevrolet Astro Cargo is offered in the following submodels: Astro Cargo Minivan. Available styles include Rwd 3dr Minivan (4.3L 6cyl 4A), and AWD 3dr Minivan (4.3L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 Chevrolet Astro Cargo?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2003 Chevrolet Astro Cargos are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 Chevrolet Astro Cargo for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2003 Chevrolet Astro Cargo.

Can't find a used 2003 Chevrolet Astro Cargos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Astro Cargo for sale - 1 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $19,427.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 9 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $13,519.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Astro Cargo for sale - 8 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $7,631.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 11 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $16,595.

Should I lease or buy a 2003 Chevrolet Astro Cargo?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Astro Cargo lease specials

Related Used 2003 Chevrolet Astro Cargo info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles