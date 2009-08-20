Used 2000 Chevrolet Astro Cargo for Sale Near Me
7 listings
- 125,000 milesFrame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$1,990
- 116,813 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,500
- 160,345 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$4,995
- 48,693 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,990
- 143,594 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$4,000
- 239,251 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Rental Use
$1,995
- 153,876 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,000
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Astro Cargo
DSTn,08/20/2009
I bought this van with 150k on it. It is about to flip 200k. The original motor/transmission/rear end are functioning flawlessly. I think it is interesting that it is rated to tow 3500 lbs and most front wheel drive van are rated at 1,000-1,500. Just goes to show you that rear wheel drive is a stronger design.-my neighbor has a courier service with a 1999 astro van that had 400k when he sold it. The new owner drove it home.