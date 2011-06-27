  1. Home
2004 Chevrolet Astro Cargo Review

Pros & Cons

  • Big-van capacity, small-van package
  • available all-wheel drive
  • high-towing ability.
  • Engineered in the early '80s, iffy crash test scores, cramped front footwells.
Edmunds' Expert Review

If you need a small utility van that's tough enough to handle day after day on the job site, the Astro is about the only game in town.

2004 Highlights

There are no significant changes for 2004.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

cargo
sstmfadwn,01/20/2004
it is a cool van to put stuff in
good looking van
zbc509,02/18/2004
this van is one of the nicest looking mini vans ive owned. it is very reliable, runs great and also has great power and gas mileage...
ASTRO VAN, WORK PLEASURE
acov,05/07/2004
extremely reliable. driven 30,000 hard miles and only failure was electric door locks. front and rear ac excellent. great service from dealer.
Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
More about the 2004 Chevrolet Astro Cargo

Used 2004 Chevrolet Astro Cargo Overview

The Used 2004 Chevrolet Astro Cargo is offered in the following submodels: Astro Cargo Minivan. Available styles include Rwd 3dr Minivan (4.3L 6cyl 4A), and AWD 3dr Minivan (4.3L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Chevrolet Astro Cargo?

Which used 2004 Chevrolet Astro Cargos are available in my area?

Can't find a used 2004 Chevrolet Astro Cargos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Astro Cargo for sale - 5 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $17,627.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 8 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $25,242.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Astro Cargo for sale - 4 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $22,449.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 10 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $10,192.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Chevrolet Astro Cargo?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

