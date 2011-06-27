2004 Chevrolet Astro Cargo Review
Pros & Cons
- Big-van capacity, small-van package
- available all-wheel drive
- high-towing ability.
- Engineered in the early '80s, iffy crash test scores, cramped front footwells.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$2,153 - $3,376
Used Astro Cargo for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
If you need a small utility van that's tough enough to handle day after day on the job site, the Astro is about the only game in town.
2004 Highlights
There are no significant changes for 2004.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Chevrolet Astro Cargo.
Most helpful consumer reviews
sstmfadwn,01/20/2004
it is a cool van to put stuff in
zbc509,02/18/2004
this van is one of the nicest looking mini vans ive owned. it is very reliable, runs great and also has great power and gas mileage...
acov,05/07/2004
extremely reliable. driven 30,000 hard miles and only failure was electric door locks. front and rear ac excellent. great service from dealer.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2004 Chevrolet Astro Cargo features & specs
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Astro Cargo
Related Used 2004 Chevrolet Astro Cargo info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019