Used 2003 Chevrolet Astro Cargo Consumer Reviews
Never buy another one
The van ran fine for about the first 400 miles or so. Then it began to shake and droan while cruising at 50 MPH or coming to a stop. Took it in 3 times to the dealer and they finally lubricated the slip yoke. That solution lasted for about 1000 miles. Now it's back. The brakes are terrible. Hope I never have to stop in a hurry. Now, above all else the thing is squealing like crazy. To top it all off the tranny is begining to slip and shudder after cruising on the highway for an hour. I'm up to 20000 miles on it now and hope it dies so I can get rid of it. Oh, by the way if you go to the dealer for service do not mention it is under warrenty because they won't fix it properly.+
Poo Poo!
My astro was my best friend...until it lost a tire on the highway. I was heading eastbound on 71 highway when my tire shot of the vehicle. DANGEROUS..do not buy this vehicle.
LEMON
GOOD DESIGN,BUT VERY POOR WORKMANSHIP POOR PAINT JOB, DOOR POORLY INSTALLED HISSES ON FREEWAY,BRAKES NEED REPLACING TOO FREQUENTLY,CONTINUOUS PROBLEMS.
Second Thoughts
The van fits my needs for work, no other small cargo style vans available from other manufacturers. The free commercial shelving package was a nice bonus. Interior space rapidly diminished with those shelves, though. This was a nice move from a small pickup truck, my stuff is dry and secure. Absolutely no vehicle problems to date, drives in the snow surprisingly well.
Stronger roller cube for work
This cargo van like a cube but it was very easy to load every think like boxes and others kind of things. Astro has a 4.3liters with 190 horsespower i never had problem to town that i want.
