  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Astro Cargo
  4. Used 2001 Chevrolet Astro Cargo
  5. Review
Appraise this car

2001 Chevrolet Astro Cargo Review

Pros & Cons

  • Big-van capacity, small-van package, available all-wheel drive, towing ability.
  • Engineered in the early '80s, mediocre crash-test scores, intrusive front wheel wells.
Other years
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Chevrolet Astro Cargo for Sale
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,581 - $2,648
Used Astro Cargo for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

A capable utility vehicle, if a bit outdated and unrefined.

Vehicle overview

Models that have been around for a while can still deliver impressive value -- and valor. That's true of the long-lived Astro van, a staple in Chevy's lineup since 1985. This hard-working cargo hauler, sporting a conventionally boxy shape, has -- if anything -- mellowed with age.

No, you don't get the curvaceous contours or the ergonomics of a modern machine. What you do acquire is a highly practical heavy-duty hauler that can be equipped to suit just about any business.

Available in a single trim level, Astro cargo van includes a host of appealing features. A tow-haul mode on the transmission that holds revs longer when Astro is laden with cargo or a trailer, headlights that automatically activate in low-light situations, and a flash-to-pass feature for those interested in inciting road rage, are standard. Buyers also get front air conditioning, vinyl seats, and an AM/FM stereo.

Aluminum wheels with white-lettered tires can be added to dress up the exterior, and a number of window glass configurations can be ordered. Power windows, locks, and mirrors, as well as a tilt steering wheel and cruise control, are optional. Cloth upholstery and an upgraded sound system with both cassette and CD players are also available.

Out on the road, loaded with cargo, is where the Astro demonstrates its true worth. Taller than its likely rivals, Astros are admittedly more truck-like in temperament, but deliver a pleasant highway ride with competent handling. Seats are a little short, but comfortable. Unfortunately, overly small front footwells drop the comfort level a notch, especially after long stints behind the wheel.

A 190-horsepower, 4.3-liter V6 is the sole engine choice, putting power through a smooth shifting, four-speed electronically controlled automatic transmission to drive the rear, or optionally, all wheels. The lower-priced rear-drive rendition is the ticket for hauling plenty of weight. All-wheel drive costs more and delivers improved wet-pavement traction, but slurps up more fuel along the route. Depending on configuration, Astro cargo vans can haul as much as 5,900 pounds.

Dual depowered airbags and antilock brakes are standard, but Astro doesn't score well in crash testing. Still, with its body-on-frame construction and standard rear-wheel drive, Astro is the one small cargo van that can boast big-van capacity and versatility. Perfect for heavier-duty jobs, Astro makes sense for those with plenty to haul in any kind of weather.

2001 Highlights

Performance from Astro's Vortec 4300 V6 is enhanced, compliments of a new powertrain control module. Also new is a low-emission vehicle (LEV) version. Color choices are expanded to include Light Pewter Metallic and Dark Carmine Red Metallic. Dutch rear doors are ousted to make loading easier.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2001 Chevrolet Astro Cargo.

Be the first to write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 2001 Chevrolet Astro Cargo features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
More about the 2001 Chevrolet Astro Cargo

Used 2001 Chevrolet Astro Cargo Overview

The Used 2001 Chevrolet Astro Cargo is offered in the following submodels: Astro Cargo Minivan. Available styles include Rwd 3dr Minivan (4.3L 6cyl 4A), and AWD 3dr Minivan (4.3L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2001 Chevrolet Astro Cargo?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2001 Chevrolet Astro Cargos are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2001 Chevrolet Astro Cargo for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2001 Chevrolet Astro Cargo.

Can't find a used 2001 Chevrolet Astro Cargos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Astro Cargo for sale - 2 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $12,288.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 2 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $21,742.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Astro Cargo for sale - 12 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $15,375.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 11 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $16,124.

Should I lease or buy a 2001 Chevrolet Astro Cargo?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Astro Cargo lease specials

Related Used 2001 Chevrolet Astro Cargo info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles