Used 2003 Chevrolet Astro Cargo for Sale Near Me

  • 2002 Chevrolet Astro Cargo in Off White/Cream
    used

    2002 Chevrolet Astro Cargo

    125,000 miles
    Frame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Five Star Dealer

    $1,990

    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet Astro Cargo in White
    used

    2004 Chevrolet Astro Cargo

    116,813 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,500

    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet Astro Cargo in White
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Astro Cargo

    160,345 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet Astro Cargo in White
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Astro Cargo

    48,693 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $14,990

    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet Astro Cargo in Silver
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Astro Cargo

    143,594 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,000

    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet Astro Cargo in White
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Astro Cargo

    239,251 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Rental Use

    $1,995

    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet Astro Cargo in White
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Astro Cargo

    153,876 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,000

    Details

  • 5
    (57%)
  • 4
    (14%)
  • 2
    (29%)
Never buy another one
Driveoneveryday,11/16/2004
The van ran fine for about the first 400 miles or so. Then it began to shake and droan while cruising at 50 MPH or coming to a stop. Took it in 3 times to the dealer and they finally lubricated the slip yoke. That solution lasted for about 1000 miles. Now it's back. The brakes are terrible. Hope I never have to stop in a hurry. Now, above all else the thing is squealing like crazy. To top it all off the tranny is begining to slip and shudder after cruising on the highway for an hour. I'm up to 20000 miles on it now and hope it dies so I can get rid of it. Oh, by the way if you go to the dealer for service do not mention it is under warrenty because they won't fix it properly.+
