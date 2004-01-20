Used 2004 Chevrolet Astro Cargo for Sale Near Me
- 116,813 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,500
AutoAuctionSanDiego - San Diego / California
This vehicle is available for sale outside of the auction for $4500. However, the OPENING BID for this vehicle is only $2500 at the PUBLIC auto auction this SATURDAY at 11am. Come in and bid to get crazy deals! The Auto Auction is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC and is FREE to enter. Come during the week or early Saturday to sit in, start up, and inspect the vehicles before you bid. Gates open at 9AM. You can even test drive this car to your own mechanic for inspection on weekdays (Mon-Fri). NO SALVAGED TITLES. Check our site for more cars, and FREE AutoCheck History Reports www.autoauctionofsandiego.com. 619-281-3333 Come see this 2004 Chevrolet Astro Cargo Van . Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 4.3L/262 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Astro Cargo Van features the following options: TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD), TIRES, P215/70R16, ALL-SEASON, BLACKWALL (STD), SOUND SYSTEM, ETR AM/FM STEREO includes seek-and-scan, digital clock and 2-speakers (STD), SEATS, FRONT RECLINING BUCKETS includes adjustable head restraints and seatback pockets (STD), REAR AXLE, 3.42 RATIO (STD), PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment, PAINT, SOLID (STD), GVWR, 5600 lbs. (2540 kg) (STD), GLASS, SOLAR-RAY DEEP TINTED (all windows except light tinted glass on windshield, driver and front passenger), and GLASS, REAR DOORS, FIXED (includes (AJ1) Glass, Solar-Ray deep tinted.). Stop by and visit us at Auto Auction of San Diego, 5801 Fairmount Ave, San Diego, CA 92120.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Astro Cargo with 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCDM19X74B110534
Stock: 26602
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 160,345 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$4,995
Copple Chevrolet GMC - Louisville / Nebraska
2005 Chevrolet Astro Base Cargo Vortec 4.3L V6 MPI AWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive AWD. THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH THE FOLLOWING FEATURES AND OPTIONS : ** Cold Climate Package (Engine Block Heater), Preferred Equipment Group 1SA (Interior Dual Reading Lights and Power Adjust Black Outside Rear-View Mirrors), AWD, 16' x 6.5' Painted Styled Steel Wheels, 2 Speakers, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8-Passenger Seating, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bumpers: body-color, Custom Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Remote Keyless Entry, Speed control, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter. Visit us at www.copplecars.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Astro Cargo with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCDL19XX5B128031
Stock: 17585
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-02-2012
- 48,693 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,990
Done Deal Motors - Canton / Massachusetts
2005 Chevrolet Astro AWD Cargo Van with ONLY 48,000 miles. This is a 1 of a Kind van you will find, All Wheel drive low mile vehicle. Please look at all the pictures to see how nice this vehicle is.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Astro Cargo with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCDL19X15B120402
Stock: 120402
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 143,594 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$4,000
Columbia Chevrolet - Cincinnati / Ohio
Columbia Chevrolet is pumped up to offer this great-looking 2005 Chevrolet Astro in Silver Beautifully equipped with AWD, 16" x 6.5" Painted Styled Steel Wheels, 2 Speakers, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8-Passenger Seating, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bumpers: body-color, Cruise Control, Custom Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Interior Dual Reading Lights, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Adjust Black Outside Rear-View Mirrors, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter!Ask your neighbors, they bought from us!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Astro Cargo with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCDL19X15B120237
Stock: 4054611
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 239,251 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Rental Use
$1,995
Hart GMC Buick - West Branch / Michigan
2005 Chevrolet Astro Summit White 125 point inspection, 3D Cargo Van, Vortec 4.3L V6 MPI, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, Summit White, Medium Gray Cloth, Convenience Package, Cruise Control, Front Bucket Seats, Preferred Equipment Group 1SA, Tilt Steering Wheel. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Please contact us at 989-345-2571 for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Astro Cargo with 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCDM19X75B104198
Stock: 16198B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-29-2019
- 153,876 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,000
Uebelhor & Sons Cadillac - Jasper / Indiana
***BIN PACKAGE***, ***LADDER PACKAGE****, Power Windows. Summit White 2005 Chevrolet Astro RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 4.3L V6 MPI Odometer is 36690 miles below market average! Where Customers Send Their Friends Since 1929!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Astro Cargo with 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCDM19X35B105686
Stock: ZT5794B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-26-2020
- 125,000 milesFrame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetFive Star Dealer
$1,990
Ford of Kendall - Miami / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!2002 Chevrolet Astro Base Cargo Arctic White Vortec 4.3L V6 MPI RWD** Let Ford of Kendall be your #1 choice for your next Pre-owned vehicle. At Ford of Kendall we take pride in everything we do and strive to not only to be the best Florida dealership but to be the best in the nation. CARFAX-Certified, Trades welcomed, Financing Available. All Pre-owned vehicles are offered with 162-point inspection, and CARFAX vehicle report. Before you sell your trade let one of our Sales consultants offer you the most for your car without the hassle. And whether you are looking for a Lincoln, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, Ford, Hyundai, Lexus or BMW, we will have what you want and if we don't, we will find it for you. Call us today! Call or see dealer for details. Valid only to internet customers who provide printed offer. Not valid in conjunction with any other offer. Price is subject to change without notice.**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet Astro Cargo with 5000lb Towing Capacity, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCDM19X62B137608
Stock: 2B137608
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
