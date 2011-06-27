  1. Home
2000 Chevrolet Astro Cargo Review

Pros & Cons

  • Big-van capacity, small-van package, available all-wheel drive, towing ability.
  • Engineered in the early '80s, mediocre crash-test scores, intrusive front wheel wells.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A capable utility vehicle, if a bit outdated and unrefined.

Vehicle overview

Models that have been around for a while can still deliver impressive value - and valor. That's true of the long-lived Astro van, a staple in Chevy's lineup since 1985. This hard-working cargo hauler, sporting a conventionally boxy shape, has - if anything - mellowed with age.

No, you don't get the curvaceous contours or the ergonomics of a Ford Windstar or Chevy Venture. What you do acquire is a highly practical heavy-duty carrier that can be equipped to suit just about any business, trimmed in just about any way you like. Depending on configuration, Astros can haul as much as three tons.

Out on the road, loaded with cargo, is where the Astro demonstrates its true worth. Taller than its likely rivals, Astros are admittedly more truck-like in temperament, but deliver a pleasant highway ride with competent handling. Seats are a little short, but comfortable. Unfortunately, overly small front footwells drop the comfort level a notch, especially after long stints behind the wheel. A 190-horsepower, 4.3-liter V6 is standard, putting power through a smooth-shifting, four-speed electronically controlled automatic transmission to drive the rear wheels.

Dual depowered airbags and antilock brakes are standard. You get only one body choice: the extended-length version. The lower-priced rear-drive rendition is the ticket for hauling plenty of weight. All-wheel-drive costs more and delivers improved wet-pavement traction, but slurps up more fuel along the route.

For 2000, Chevy has made improvements to the engine, antilock braking system, and exhaust system in an effort to make the Astro quieter and more reliable. A plastic fuel tank is new, and Astro is now equipped with retained accessory power and battery rundown protection. A tow/haul mode on the transmission holds revs longer when Astro is laden with cargo or a trailer. Headlights that automatically activate in low-light situations have been added, along with a flash-to-pass feature for those interested in inciting road rage. Additional warning chimes remind the driver if the keys have been left in the ignition, among other things, and lockout protection comes with power door locks this year.

Solid and substantial, Astros remain tempting - if dated - choices. This is one small van that can boast big-van capacity and versatility.

2000 Highlights

Retained accessory power and additional warning chimes are added to this ancient van for 2000. Also new are automatic headlights with a flash-to-pass feature, battery rundown protection, and a tow/haul trailering mode for the transmission. The ABS, engine and exhaust have been improved, and a plastic 27-gallon fuel tank is standard.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Chevrolet Astro Cargo.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best kept secret in small van market
DSTn,08/20/2009
I bought this van with 150k on it. It is about to flip 200k. The original motor/transmission/rear end are functioning flawlessly. I think it is interesting that it is rated to tow 3500 lbs and most front wheel drive van are rated at 1,000-1,500. Just goes to show you that rear wheel drive is a stronger design.-my neighbor has a courier service with a 1999 astro van that had 400k when he sold it. The new owner drove it home.
Spunky AWD Astro
DavesAstro,10/31/2002
I've used my '00 AWD Astro Cargo van for work; where I frequently travel many miles on and off road. The AWD system works well when going up steep dirt hills, and has good poor weather traction. The van is easy to manuver in parking lots, and has nice passing and acceleration power.
2000 Chevy Astro Ext Cargo Van
Jared,01/20/2007
This is one hell of a van. Aside from the known transmission PCV valve problems (which can be fixed more permanently by using an aftermarket valve), this has to be the most reliable vehicle I've ever owned. Incredibly well designed. Engine is very powerful, more so than any other van I've driven in its class. Unfortunately, Chevy discontinued the Astro as of 2006 so '05 is the last model year you will find. This is the ultimate small work van. Note that the standard roof rack solutions max out at 44" widths so if you need a 48" wide rack, you'll have to come up with a custom mounting solution for your wide rack.
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 2000 Chevrolet Astro Cargo features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
