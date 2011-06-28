Used 2005 Chevrolet Astro Cargo for Sale Near Me
7 listings
- 160,345 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$4,995
- 48,693 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,990
- 143,594 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$4,000
- 239,251 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Rental Use
$1,995
- 153,876 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,000
- 116,813 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,500
- 125,000 milesFrame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$1,990
mikeway05,06/28/2011
This is the best van on the road by far better than any other ... Gas mileage can be increased by opting for a K&N air filter .. Replace the 3 1/2 foot muffer with a new modern version and really increase you gas mileage. Keep the motor tuned up and use the long lasting uridium plugs in it .. Move to a 225 16 inch wheel instead of a 215 and go with Michelin xd2's .. Best move I ever made ..