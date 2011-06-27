Used 2002 Chevrolet Astro Cargo Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,272
Starting MSRP
$23,672
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG1715
Total Seating22
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,272
Starting MSRP
$23,672
Drive typeRear wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
full time 4WDnoyes
viscous center differentialnoyes
Center limited slip differentialnoyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,272
Starting MSRP
$23,672
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)405/540 mi.378/486 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27 gal.27 gal.
Combined MPG1715
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,272
Starting MSRP
$23,672
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l4.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4400 rpm190 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.43.8 ft.
Valves1212
Base engine typeGasGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,272
Starting MSRP
$23,672
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,272
Starting MSRP
$23,672
2 total speakersyesyes
mast antennayesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,272
Starting MSRP
$23,672
speed-proportional power steeringyesyes
Air conditioningyesyes
front cupholdersyesyes
cargo area lightyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyes
front door pocketsyesyes
front reading lightsyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,272
Starting MSRP
$23,672
clockyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,272
Starting MSRP
$23,672
Front head room39.2 in.39.2 in.
bucket front seatsyesyes
Front shoulder room64 in.64 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.41.6 in.
Front hip room65 in.65 in.
vinylyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,272
Starting MSRP
$23,672
Front track65.1 in.65.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity170.4 cu.ft.170.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight3915 lbs.4184 lbs.
Gross weight5600 lbs.5850 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place170.4 cu.ft.170.4 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1713 lbs.1715 lbs.
Length189.8 in.189.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity5900 lbs.5600 lbs.
Ground clearance6.8 in.6.8 in.
Height75 in.75 in.
Wheel base111.2 in.111.2 in.
Width77.5 in.77.5 in.
Rear track65.1 in.65.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,272
Starting MSRP
$23,672
Exterior Colors
  • Teal Blue Metallic
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Light Carmine Red Metallic
  • Dark Carmine Red Metallic
  • Medium Bronzemist Metallic
  • Ivory White
  • Dark Forest Green Metallic
  • Medium Charcoal Gray Metallic
  • Medium Cadet Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Gray
  • Blue
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,272
Starting MSRP
$23,672
Steel spare wheelyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyes
All season tiresyesyes
steel wheelsyesyes
P215/75R15 tiresyesyes
15 x 6.5 in. wheelsyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,272
Starting MSRP
$23,672
front independent suspensionyesyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyesyes
short and long arm front suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,272
Starting MSRP
$23,672
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
