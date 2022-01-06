It's official. The 2024 Volkswagen ID.Buzz will be fully unveiled to the world on March 9, 2022. Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess made the announcement today on Twitter to plenty of fan fare. After the full unveil in a few months time, the reimagined bus will hit U.S. shores in the middle of 2023 as a 2024 model year vehicle.

The legend returns on 03/09/22! pic.twitter.com/Q4hFyCN5mr — Herbert Diess (@Herbert_Diess) January 6, 2022

The seemingly relentless onslaught of EV crossovers like the Tesla Model Y, Ford Mach-E, Hyundai Ioniq 5, and VW's own ID.4 might leave some buyers wanting an EV that's a little bit different. Luckily, the ID.Buzz will slot neatly into that gap. It will likely be available as a seven-passenger van when it comes to the states, but we expect the interior to be configurable. That means you can add or remove seats for either the sake of more storage or the ability to hold more passengers.

While specs are still underwraps, we do know the ID.Buzz will be underpinned by Volkswagen's scaleable electric architecture known as MEB. All that really means for us consumers is that the Buzz's specs will likely be similar to the ID.4 that's been on sale for just over a year now. It will likely have similar specs to the ID.4, so expect around 260 miles of EV range to start with a maximum range of just over 300 miles.

As for other specs and details, all we have to do is stay tuned for March 9.