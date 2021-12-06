New Spy Photos Reveal VW ID.Buzz-killer

Slow, ugly and unsafe to drive, the original Volkswagen Type 2 Transporter somehow wormed its way into the American psyche. A pop culture icon, the Microbus (or just Bus) lasted well beyond its expiration date and today enjoys a mystifyingly rabid fan base that Volkswagen has teased with revivals over the last 20 years.

It all started when the automaker rolled out the surprisingly appealing Microbus concept at the 2001 North American International Auto Show. Then, inexplicably, Volkswagen followed up the well-received concept with a VW-badged Dodge Grand Caravan. Called the Routan, this minivan was overall fairly unpleasant and shattered our dreams of a modern, appealing revival of the Microbus.

But Volkswagen loves to tap the nostalgia centers of the human brain, and it was only a matter of time before the Bus idea was revived — this time in the form of the ID.Buzz concept unveiled in 2017. With an electric yellow paint job to complement the fully electric powertrain, the ID.Buzz concept looked like nothing else out there, and VW promised the van would make it to production. Years later, we have our first look at the road-going version, and, well ...