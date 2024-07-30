Skip to main content

Trendiest U.S. Car Models, According to Google Trends

Jeep Wagoneer S Launch Edition
Car sales data is fascinating. But while it reveals where people are spending their money, it doesn’t reveal the cars people are curious about. 

That’s the beauty of Google search data: It uncovers what people want more information on, and with Google Trends, we can even see how these searches have changed over the very recent past.

We collected this data to provide an interesting snapshot of which cars are trendy now. This list of 10 car models reveals which new cars — and, in some cases, not-so-new cars — are capturing public attention.

Car models with the biggest boosts in search

Using Google Trends, we searched for the top 10 most sold car makes in 2023 and looked at the relevant car model keywords that are considered "rising." Google Trends defines “rising” as “queries with the biggest increase in search frequency since the last time period.” Since we wanted very recent data, we compared the 30 days of May 21, 2024, to June 21, 2024, to the preceding 30 days.

Here are the rising queries:

Rising queries on Google Trends

Make
Search term
Percentage growth
JeepJeep Wagoneer S400%
Honda2025 Honda Civic Hybrid300%
HondaHonda Civic 2025190%
Chevrolet2025 Chevy Trax180%
KiaKia EV3180%
Kia2025 Kia K5 GT Line180%
ChevroletChevy Silverado EV150%
Ford2025 Ford Maverick120%
ChevroletChevy Equinox EV120%
Honda2025 Honda CR-V110%

This list raises a lot of interesting questions. Let’s dive in.

Why these cars, and why now?

Besides some cars being brand new, when you take a closer look, a few trends emerge across these trending vehicles.

Electric vehicles
The Jeep Wagoneer S is a new all-electric model from Jeep. Two of the three Chevys that made the list are electric vehicles. Kia’s EV3 is trending, as well, which is expected to arrive in the U.S. in the first half of 2025.

New 'standards'
Many of Honda’s tried-and-true makes are getting upgrades for 2025, including two on this list: the Civic (plus its hybrid version) and the CR-V. While none of these updates are significant, it speaks to the popularity of Honda’s longstanding cars.

Methodology

The Google Trends data was pulled on June 21, 2024. We searched for the 10 most sold car makes in 2023 and selected the “car make” version of the search term, comparing the last 30 days to the 30 days prior. Then, we looked at the related queries considered "rising." We narrowed down the list based on which were actual car models and which were cars available in the U.S.

