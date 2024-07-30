Trendiest U.S. Car Models, According to Google Trends

Car sales data is fascinating. But while it reveals where people are spending their money, it doesn’t reveal the cars people are curious about.

That’s the beauty of Google search data: It uncovers what people want more information on, and with Google Trends, we can even see how these searches have changed over the very recent past.

We collected this data to provide an interesting snapshot of which cars are trendy now. This list of 10 car models reveals which new cars — and, in some cases, not-so-new cars — are capturing public attention.

Car models with the biggest boosts in search

Using Google Trends, we searched for the top 10 most sold car makes in 2023 and looked at the relevant car model keywords that are considered "rising." Google Trends defines “rising” as “queries with the biggest increase in search frequency since the last time period.” Since we wanted very recent data, we compared the 30 days of May 21, 2024, to June 21, 2024, to the preceding 30 days.

Here are the rising queries: