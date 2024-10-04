Tesla Model 3 Performance: How Did It Do on the Edmunds EV Range Test?

We bought a new Tesla Model 3 Performance with our own money to live with day-to-day for a whole year. We've barely put 2,000 miles on the clock and it has already impressed. The 3.0-second run from 0 to 60 mph we logged in our instrumented test puts it in elite company. While braking and handling did leave a little to be desired, the thornier issue for many buyers will be range. Does all that extra power mean our shiny new M3P can't match its EPA-estimated range figure? We wondered exactly that, so we put our Tesla on the Edmunds EV Range Test to see how it stacks up.

Edmunds tests every electric vehicle on the same real-world driving route to see just how far it can travel from a full charge down to zero miles remaining. All distances are GPS-verified, and vehicles are then fully charged using a Level 2 station right after so we can measure how much energy was consumed on the route. Tesla's website says the EPA-estimated range of the Model 3 Performance is 303 miles on a full charge. On the morning we unplugged our Model 3 Performance, the in-car display read 100% charged with 296 miles of estimated range.