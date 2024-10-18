How the Lucid Air Sapphire Beat the McLaren 765LT to Take the Edmunds U-Drags Crown

As fast as the McLaren 765LT is, we knew it was only a matter of time until something knocked it off the top of the Edmunds U-Drags leaderboard. Its sibling, the 750S, got about as close as you can get, tying the 765LT’s time but falling short of the LT’s top-speed benchmark. But we hadn’t yet raced any of the modern super-EVs, and wouldn’t you know it, one of them not only bested the 765LT, it outright demolished it. The super-EV in question was the Lucid Air Sapphire.

How we get the data

When we run U-Drags, we equip each vehicle with two Racelogic VBox units. (Using two gives us a backup in the off-chance data cannot be acquired by or extracted from one of them.) Those data recorders allow us to essentially drown in details — lateral and longitudinal g-forces, minute distances, speed and time down to two decimal points, we could go deeper — from every race.

It’s one thing to look and the final times and speed and call it a day, but in the case of the Lucid Air Sapphire, we want to see just what made it so much faster than the McLaren 765LT. Even though we didn’t race them against each other, we do have the VBox data from both cars and have pulled their best runs for this closer look at the numbers.