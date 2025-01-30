BMW M3 CS and Tesla Model 3 Performance Duke It Out in Edmunds U-Drags

The BMW M3 CS and the Tesla Model 3 Performance exist to do, largely, the exact same thing: Bring scintillating performance to sedans you could reasonably expect to use every single day. That said, they go about this mission in entirely different ways. The BMW has been the class standard for decades, while the Tesla is one of the Bavarian's newest and strongest competitors.

The M3 CS makes 543 horsepower from its twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six engine — and keep in mind that BMW frequently underrates its car's power figures, so that number could be higher. It sends that power through an eight-speed automatic transmission to all four wheels. Since it's the CS, this M3 has been sharpened and honed to work better on track than either the base or Competition model.

The Tesla makes 500 hp from its two electric motors that give it electric all-wheel drive. It too brings a track-tuned suspension, bigger brakes than those on the standard Model 3, and sticky Pirelli summer tires. Another benefit: The Model 3 is quite light for an EV. It's only about 200 pounds heavier than the M3 CS.

So, with similar weights, similar power outputs and the same number of driven wheels, it could be anyone's game in this Edmunds U-Drags matchup. The only way to find out is to check out the video below.