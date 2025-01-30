BMW M3 CS and Tesla Model 3 Performance Duke It Out in Edmunds U-Drags

Two great performance sedans, one winner

Edmunds U-Drags: BMW M3 CS versus Tesla Model 3 Performance
  • written by
    edited by
  • The BMW M3 is the quintessential sport sedan.
  • The Tesla Model 3 Performance is its latest and perhaps most serious challenger.
  • We put these two up against each other in the latest round of Edmunds U-Drags.

The BMW M3 CS and the Tesla Model 3 Performance exist to do, largely, the exact same thing: Bring scintillating performance to sedans you could reasonably expect to use every single day. That said, they go about this mission in entirely different ways. The BMW has been the class standard for decades, while the Tesla is one of the Bavarian's newest and strongest competitors.

The M3 CS makes 543 horsepower from its twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six engine — and keep in mind that BMW frequently underrates its car's power figures, so that number could be higher. It sends that power through an eight-speed automatic transmission to all four wheels. Since it's the CS, this M3 has been sharpened and honed to work better on track than either the base or Competition model. 

The Tesla makes 500 hp from its two electric motors that give it electric all-wheel drive. It too brings a track-tuned suspension, bigger brakes than those on the standard Model 3, and sticky Pirelli summer tires. Another benefit: The Model 3 is quite light for an EV. It's only about 200 pounds heavier than the M3 CS.

So, with similar weights, similar power outputs and the same number of driven wheels, it could be anyone's game in this Edmunds U-Drags matchup. The only way to find out is to check out the video below.

Consider These Recommendations
Nick Yekikianby

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

Steven Ewingedited by

Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and drive his 2000 BMW M Roadster.

Related information

Latest Automotive News

Related Automotive News

Recommended

Other models

Back to Top
Back to Top