TRACK TESTED: 2022 Hyundai Elantra N Is Everything We Want in a Sport Sedan

How does the Elantra N handle?

In addition to all that power, upgrades from the N division include 19-inch wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S summer performance tires, 14.2-inch front and 12.4-inch rear brake rotors, a limited-slip differential, and additional chassis support in the form of cross braces and new strut rings. Just take a look above at those braking and skidpad figures. They're among the best we've ever seen from a front-wheel-drive car. Check out how much better the Elantra N performed than the Elantra N Line, too. That car uses a 201-horsepower 1.6-liter turbocharged inline-four in addition to more compliant suspension, smaller brakes and all-season tires — so if you've been wondering how different the N is from the N Line, the answer is "very."

The Elantra N kills when the road gets curvy. Notes from our test track were glowing. "I'm not exaggerating when I say the Elantra N has better steering than some much faster and more expensive sports cars (looking at you, BMW). There's feedback through the wheel, so you have a lot of confidence in the front end. The steering is heavy in Sport Plus/N mode, but it feels right for the car. ... Being front-wheel-drive, the Elantra N tends to push at the limit, but the steering is so talkative that you can find the limit and correct with small throttle inputs. Roll is mild, and the seats do a good job of keeping your [behind] planted. Tons of grip, especially for a front-wheel-drive car. I really, really dig this thing. Maybe not as sharp as the Civic Type R, but it doesn't get much better when it comes to FWD handling."